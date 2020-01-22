It’s been awhile since I weighed in on all the craziness of our national politics. I hope to give you my “fair” analysis, since fairness is a word that’s been used a lot lately.
I’ll begin by saying it’s fair to say that most American citizens of voting age fall into at least three different types or categories.
First, are the ones who are fired up and following all of this closely, and then come down on either one side or the other.
Second, are those totally opposite, who are completely disgusted with what they view as a spectacle, and prefer to avoid all discussion of news and politics.
Third, are the ones who are indifferent and/or prefer to be completely clueless. In other words, they could care less. I would caution them that if they think the decisions made in our state and national governments will not, at some point, affect their lives, it is being totally clueless!
Both political sides are claiming these events involving accusations, and actions already taken, have and will continue to threaten the very existence of our country, its national security, its electoral process, our Constitution and democracy. These are grave concerns that are being bandied about. Is it actually that serious? We should tune in to find out!
With full disclosure, I consider myself part of the first group who is very engaged. Thus, my assessment in this column is one of the results of that engagement. Once again, I’ll strive to be fair.
In the national mid term election of 2018, many people voted for more Democrats, which resulted in giving them the majority in the House of Representatives. People said they liked the idea of a divided government, as opposed to a one-party rule. But has this divided Congress been beneficial? Many citizens hoped both parties would work together, instead of against each other. But for the most part, has that been the case? I’d say both sides have been guilty of obstruction. However, as former President Obama once told Sen. McCain when they disagreed on policy, “Elections have consequences!” It’s true that the majority has the power to “pull the strings.”
So is there anything we can agree on? Both sides profess they love our country. However, each side has different ways of showing it! How can you “size up” how trustworthy a politician is? How easy is it to assess his or her sincerity?! Many believe they will say (or promise) anything in order to get elected. People having trust in politicians and the news media are polling at an all-time low. Both sides are suspicious of each other’s motivations.
Hope and change sounded good at the time, but what exactly did that mean? Wasn’t it said it involved a transformation of our government and society, but in many vague terms? Over time, some of us found out what this new transformation involved because we experienced it during the Obama administration. The supporters of this transformation will continue to expand on it according to the Democrats running for the 2020 presidential election. It’s fair to say most, if not all, of the ones now running support this. However, those on the other side of the aisle do not support these policies. So how can both sides work together when we’re so far apart on how to do what’s best for our country? Assuming that is their goal!
I’m going to steer the conversation into a somewhat different direction now. I’m going to recommend we look at Mother Nature, sports, and some Bible stories. By using all of them as analogies, we can put all of this “in- fighting” into proper perspective. Faith and reason are compatible!
I’m very fortunate to live on lakefront property, so I have often had the chance to observe the activities of the ducks and geese. Sadly though, at times, I have noticed some “in-fighting” within their own ranks. But should I be sad about that? Within nature, there is competition for food and mates. The strongest one ends up with the most power to “rule the roost.” This also includes many different types and species of animals around the world, too. It’s survival of the fittest!
So are politicians all that much different than the animals in this respect, with their attempts at survival and gaining power within their environment? Naturally there’s going to be some “in-fighting” among these ranks in the political realm, too. It’s nature‘s way, right?! But we humans must also use our common sense and apply restraint in our dealings with one another and not let it become deadly. Otherwise we’re no better than the wild animals. I guess that’s the difference between our human ability to use diplomacy, unlike in the animal kingdom, verses going to war with each other!
For those people participating in the different sports arenas, athletes are taught to use their skills, talents and strengths to overcome and even dominate an opponent for a goal and a win. We cheer them on! However players and coaches must abide by the rules. Fair play is required or there will be penalties. The referees should be unbiased also! We normally love it when great athletes succeed and become champions. This builds on team pride and loyalty. But we also know there will be sore losers at times, too! It is true that sports can teach us valuable life lessons, such as doing your best at working towards a goal, how to play fairly, respect the rules enforced by the refs and even respect the efforts of your opponents. We learn how to win and lose gracefully.
And I don’t know if I should consider Bible verses as analogies, but they definitely can add a perspective, awareness and guidance concerning our human experience. You will read about respecting the rulers in civil authority who are over you in 1st Peter, chap. 2. It’s foretold that there will be nations rising up against other nations. We are to expect there will also be natural disasters too. Read about both of these in Matthew, chapter 24, Mark, chapter 13 and Luke, chapter 21, which all have similar accounts on these subjects. These words still apply over 2,000 years later.
So in conclusion, for people in all those above mentioned three categories, these negative events in human history are to be expected. All I can say is, in whatever happens, stay true to your convictions, only if they coincide with the will of God. This is for those who have a belief in His Divine judgement, His righteousness in justice and mercy ... and whether it happens in this life or the next. Strife will happen and people will abuse one another, but how you deal with it, is what really matters, not only to yourself, but to your family, your fellow countrymen and your God.
