“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
— Ronald Reagan
In other words, all of the alive and well pro-abortion supporters have not had their right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness taken away from them. It’s the innocent unborn children, who have no voice, who truly suffer from the loss of these basic human rights.
Let’s talk about rights. We hear people speak of human rights, women’s rights and constitutional rights.
Human rights apply to every living person. The problem is some do not choose to recognize the humanity of the pre-born fetus.
Some are, ironically, unable to define womanhood. This includes our soon to be sworn in historic first black woman Supreme Court justice, Katanji Brown Jackson. She (proper pronoun?) was asked the question, “Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” during her confirmation hearing. She replied, “I can’t.” What does that tell you about how blurred our views on gender have become? Are there any rights for someone they can’t define?
And then there’s the question of whether the right to obtain an abortion is enumerated in our U.S. Constitution. The short answer is no.
Let’s talk science. Every living person conceived, at the very beginning of their life at conception, has DNA that is contained in their chromosomes. This determines their sex, along with many other factors, such as hair, skin and eye color, too. This is unique to each and every individual. It was received from both their biological mother and father. There’s no doubt this is a scientific fact.
The truth is, no amount of hormone treatments, puberty blockers and/or “corrective” and “affirming” surgeries can change the DNA contained in every cell of your body, including your molecular structure. But this is another debate for another time on another matter concerning gender.
I digress.
For those who believe in the freedom of choice in regards to abortion, there is one individual whose choice is often overlooked. The slogan “My body, My choice” ignores the fact that this choice involves more than just one individual. Our own personal choices always affect others. The presence of another individual’s life in utero is a biological truth that should not be ignored.
Our decisions, and the actions we take have consequences. Some will ask, “What about in the case of rape or incest?” I would ask, “Are the despicable and wrongful acts of another adult the fault of the innocent baby?” No!
Some will say abortion is the solution.
I say, two wrongs don’t make it right.
I personally cringe when I hear abortion described as reproductive healthcare. To me, this is an oxymoron. In reality, they are actually speaking about anti-reproduction and anti-healthcare. This is what they’ve done to manipulate and distort our language.
Is removing a normally developing human fetus, treating it like it’s a malignant tumor, considered healthcare? Pregnancy is not a disease. It’s even worse when you learn about the gruesome details of the actual different types of abortion procedures. We don’t want to think about it, or even acknowledge it.
Also, what happens when you take the abortion pill? There should be a long list of side effects and complications that the woman should be informed about, just like with any other form of medication. But does that happen? Is there any follow-up, especially if there are serious complications? Not likely.
What about the Hippocratic oath doctors take, to do no harm? We’ve heard about research as to when a fetus can feel pain, no less the purposeful losing of it’s life. That’s the definition of harm.
I would also urge everyone to watch the movie Unplanned about Abby Johnson’s story. I would also recommend doing research to learn about the life of Margaret Sanger and Jane Roe (her real name was Norma McCorvey). Most would be shocked.
My final question is to wonder why we never hear any statistics concerning the deaths of mothers from abortions. Do we ever hear or read about the serious complications that can happen during a “vacuum” procedure, such as a punctured uterus, that can result from a botched abortion?
The liberal media and the so-called reproductive healthcare clinics are both complicit in hiding these facts. It’s bad PR! Is that an open, honest and fair way to treat women about the safety of these medical practices? Or is it all about the money?
This is all food for thought. The battle over abortion is not over. Each state will now have the ability to set their own laws concerning abortion by the people’s representatives in their own respective state. This is how a true representative democracy works.
Most of us don’t want anymore confusion or chaos. Just give us truth, science and facts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.