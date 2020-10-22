Too often people nowadays seem to take offense over words that are not grounded in truth. They become enraged over that which are lies. They believe the lies and reject the truth. How do we discern what is true?
We are often blinded by our own bias. We are inclined to believe falsehoods, especially when they are about people we dislike. We are being bombarded with character assassinations daily, not only from the politicians, but the media and big tech, with their own biased version of “fact-checking.”
Learn to discern! Many are false attacks that bear false witness against another with the intent to smear and diminish their political opponents. This is how the political game is played.
Not only are these falsehoods about people, but places and things are also being misrepresented and misinterpreted. It’s not unlike what has happened with the passages of Sacred Scripture, and even our U.S. Constitution. Our national history is being rewritten by those who want to teach a different understanding, which supports a new narrative or version of their truth.
It is our “right” to be defenders of what is truth, justice, goodness and mercy.
We should not be silenced or shamed by those who promote the opposite, which are lies, injustice, hatred and condemnation.
We will ultimately be held accountable to our Father in heaven, not to our fellow human beings. So do not be afraid to stand up for what is right in the eyes of God. Familiarize yourself with the different political party’s platforms to see which one aligns with what’s best for a moral society, both socially and economically.
Sadly, many are losing, or never possessed, or respected having a healthy fear of the Lord. This is not necessarily having a fear of His justice, but it is how you would respect anyone who has authority over you. You should desire to follow those rules and guidelines that are for our own good, and that of our communities and nation as well. That’s why, especially now, these elected people in authority over us, should be ones who can be trusted to have integrity on doing what is right.
Jesus said He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. People may not want to hear that, but it is what many believe to be true. If we lose that belief, we will be a nation gone under, as I paraphrase former president Ronald Reagan. The truth is that many American people are losing their faith and trust in God. This is the real existential threat to our country. Our founders said our democracy will not survive without a moral and religious people. Our experiment of self-governance depends on that, as we should be striving to elect moral representatives too!
