So what does it mean to you when a Republican politician or candidate refers to the “woke mob”?
This subject was addressed in a letter to the editor from Scott R.M. Ealy in the Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 edition which was titled, “Politicians who invoke phrase ‘woke mob.’” He said hearing that being said disgusted him.
I was waiting for a rebuttal but I don’t think I’ve seen one as of yet. But reading his piece has still been weighing on my mind. So I chose to respond and give the other side of the story.
First of all, I had never heard of the new use of the word “woke” until a couple of years ago. I had not heard of the black history of that word that was mentioned in the Ealy opinion either.
I strongly disagree with him that the use of this word is a racial slur, used only by white supremacists. On the contrary, it was used by the leftists who asked if you were “woke.” If your answer was yes, that meant you agreed with them on any range of progressive issues. If the answer was no, most likely they would shame you.
My first impression, upon hearing the word “woke” being spoken in this way, was that it was a grammatically incorrect use of the word. Was it being used as a noun, an adjective or a verb? Maybe I’ve always been a wannabe English teacher! And what was the current meaning of this word that was unlike it’s original definition? And why do people perceive its meaning differently? Is it good to be “woke” or bad? It obviously seems to depend on your political views and if you consider yourself a liberal/progressive or a traditional/conservative.
And are these people who consider themselves “woke” really a majority or a “mob”? My feelings, as a traditional conservative, is that it has been a very loud and vocal minority who likes to appear to be like a majority. It consists of virtue-signaling people who want to transform our language, culture and government. They tell us we must be on the right side of history. But not everyone is onboard with their version of their newly redefined and reimagined history of our nation, along with a new approach to our cultural norms.
Wokeness has involved itself in trying to change/transform people’s perceptions and beliefs about race relations, religion, sex and gender, marriage, criminal justice, defunding police, bail reforms, border and immigration policies, COVID mandates, drug use “treatments” (supplies) for the homeless and school reforms regarding curriculum, girl’s sports and they also want free college tuition!
That’s just to name a few, but that’s actually a lot of areas that affect Americans. I probably forgot some, but that’s off the top of my head. We are a divided country as to how to deal with these issues. It appears to me that the “woke” way isn’t working very well.
In my opinion, these beliefs of the ones who consider themselves “woke” are on the wrong side of history. Many people are rising up to challenge their ideology which has filtered into every part of our culture, in our universities, the media and governmental agencies.
I welcome our politicians in helping to block this further incursion. Do not be fearful of being cancelled. That’s the threat the so-called “mob” likes to use, instead of having an honest debate.
I believe their beliefs are faulty, misguided, and yes, even destructive to our national unity. Much of it is not truthfully based on history, science or reality, for that matter.
I say it is best for us to be aware, awake and “woke” to the detrimental “wokeness” they are foisting upon us. I’m sorry if that view disgusts some people. I do not mean to offend. Everyone is so sensitive nowadays.
I just wanted to write about my perception of what it all means to me. And I believe I speak for many.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.