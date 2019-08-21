It’s been a while since I’ve opined on any religious and political events that have happened in our state and country over the last several months. Despite it being a busy summer for me, I’ve still been keeping watch and managing to take it all in, the good and the bad. However, there’s been little time to write down my thoughts. Plus, so much has happened – where would I even begin? Which topic?
Yet I’ve run into people, acquaintances and even strangers, who have stopped me and said they’ve noticed I haven’t sent anything in to the paper lately.
So why would anyone want to hear something from me that’s already been written about to the nth degree? We are overloaded with news and opinion. A copious amount of words have already been spoken and written about current events, both online and in the mainstream media.
How could whatever I say or write have an effect on anyone? Many are already set in their ways and don’t want to hear it. Their minds won’t be easily changed. I’m just another voice with another opinion. Odds are, whatever I say or write, there will be someone who doesn’t agree, or may even find offensive. Yet I believe our voices do matter. We live in a country where our freedom of speech is a right and it should be protected, not silenced, even if some might be offended. If it’s the truth, it should be heard, whether people like it or not. What’s NOT needed are stories that are untrue and bear false witness, or reach the scale of inciting violence.
My husband used to say “The truth shouldn’t hurt.” But sometimes it does. It can cut like a knife and sometimes even convince us, if we’re open to another perspective. However, upon hearing an inconvenient truth, some will label it hate speech.
There’s a quote from the now deceased Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen that says, “The Truth is the truth, even if people don’t believe it. And error is error, even if many do believe it.”
However, the Truth doesn’t change, even though some want to spin it and effectively distort it. Some will also say, “My truth is not your truth.” This is where we’re at right now, unfortunately.
What I will say is that I don’t think it’s a good thing to categorize people by their identities and politics. Talk about divisive! They tend to pit one group against the other. Who’s right? Who’s wrong? This is exactly what Russia and China want. They say this is why democracy doesn’t work. It breeds chaos. Instead, in their countries, they require a group think mentality and obedience to the powers that be. Is that what we want for our country? As it’s been said, as messy as democracy can be, I’m glad we still have a say on how our country and its government of “We the People” is run. I pray we never lose this freedom, and that everyone learns to use it wisely.
We do need to listen with a skeptical ear because some people can be disingenuous and have a hidden agenda. That’s where some maturity and experience comes in handy. Representatives Tlaib and Omar come to mind. There’s more to the story that people might not have heard about concerning their true motives, and how Rep. Omar lied about their actual itinerary which they had posted, and concerns about who was financing their trip to Israel. And why didn’t they go with the larger Congressional group? Motives and intent should be discerned. Was it honorable?
And then there’s the economy.
Some will say there is greed in capitalism. That’s true in some cases, but we can’t generalize and say it’s all like that. Capitalism has raised more people out of poverty than any other form of economics. Yet, it’s not based on equal outcomes. Risk and effort is involved.
Socialism or Marxism, on the other hand, is based more on “spreading the wealth (of the already successful) around” in order to equalize everyone. That sounds good at first for them, but delving deeper into the welfare state practices and look into its effects have not all been positive. If we’re honest, we’d have to admit there’s been abuse in this system, too. Again, we shouldn’t generalize and group all needy people into this category, either. But, sadly, it is in human nature for some of us to exploit and take advantage of others, whether you’re rich or poor.
This is why our founding fathers said morals and virtues are important for the success of our democracy. Don’t lie, cheat, steal or kill. The Golden Rule should still prevail. Laws and borders that are respected are very much needed to prevent chaos and instability. You cannot have a welfare state and open borders at the same time. This is how you will destroy a country. Businesses and sanctuary cities are flouting our federal laws that Congress duly passed.
St. Augustine said, “Peace is the tranquility that comes from right order.” And instead of saying, “God Bless America,” we should be saying, “America Needs To Bless God!” Getting back to a rational fear of the Lord is what will bring blessings to our nation. Not because of a fear of retribution from God, but because we don’t want to offend Him anymore. He is a loving and merciful God. He has shown us the righteous Way of His Truth.
So greedy capitalists should repent. Welfare abusers should repent. Sexual abusers must repent. All law-breakers must repent!
And offering prayers, which has been mocked lately too, is needed. They are heard by God. Miracles have happened. So I pray we get back to respecting our national motto of, “In God We Trust” and become more like the people He created us to be.
