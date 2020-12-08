As the New Year approaches, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the last 52 weeks and all our accomplishments and shortcomings. This also presents a chance to make a resolution or a promise to ourselves. Some do this loosely and never really bother to adhere, while others take the process more seriously and set major goals they intend to accomplish. But this year might be a little different.
The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Instead, some experts are suggesting that it’s just ramping up. COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 90,000 for the first time, a record for the 17th day in a row. We could be facing an “apocalypse” by Christmas because of what is happening with the growing number of hospitalizations. The concern of hospitals becoming overwhelmed was behind the plan of “flattening the curve,” which emerged as the virus began spreading rapidly back in March.
Many considered that we’d accomplished the goal and that despite COVID continuing to spread, medical care was manageable. While this may have been the case in many areas, it’s becoming a serious concern again.
Forty-six states are now considered hotspots where stay-at-home orders are necessary. To be designated as a hotspot, the positivity rate must exceed 25 cases per 100,000 people. States with the highest number of cases per 100,000 people are Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.
Thanksgiving Day marked the 24th day in a row that new COVID cases remained above 100,000, bringing the average 7-day case count to more than 163,000. That’s up from a 7-day average of just over 69,000 a month ago.
As we can see, things are not going in the right direction. The U.S. has so far recorded more than 4 million official coronavirus cases in November, representing roughly 30% of the country’s pandemic total of 13.2 million official cases. December’s holidays aren’t bringing joy to those concerned with our nation’s fate and its people.
Among the most concerning is the fate of America’s seniors. Not only are they the most at-risk group when it comes to the virus, but they are also the least likely to have control over their environment. Many seniors are in assisted-living facilities or are dependent on family members for day-to-day help. As things get worse, each interaction can be a potential death sentence. They must either have full trust in those around them or surrender to the fact that they could become ill and die any day.
If we continue to do things the same way that we have been, it will worsen. That’s the takeaway. So, we have an opportunity to change the direction of this pandemic before it’s too late. We can still learn something.
Sure, we’re all tired of hearing about the pandemic, but that doesn’t negate its existence or the precautions necessary to control it. But there will be a cutoff point.
At some point, we won’t be able to undo the damage. If hospitals become overwhelmed and patients cannot be treated adequately, the impact will worsen exponentially. We don’t really know what this looks like, other than we know it isn’t good.
So, as the New Year approaches, we have a choice. We look back on this last year, at what we’ve accomplished and how we’ve failed. We can examine our shortcomings honestly and choose to be different. We can change.
Or, we can shrug it off again and continue to hope it doesn’t happen to us vaguely. After all, this whole thing is quite inconvenient for everyone involved.
The deaths aren’t fake. The virus isn’t imagined. The election is over, and so is any political motivation from either side to blow this out of proportion. People are dying, and we don’t want more of that. Not everyone is retired or can afford to live a life of quarantine.
But, we can each take a minute and honestly examine how seriously we’re taking this and if our behavior matches our intentions. If you’re less than satisfied, maybe the only work you need to do is change your mind.
