I was born in the flesh at Centralia of Helen Cash, who was widowed at an early age. She was the mother of five children. Dad built our home.
When I was pre-school age, we lived in Boulder, on the east side of what is now Carlyle Reservoir. Boulder sat on high ground at the edge of the wildness of the river bottoms. I recall them talking about wild cats screaming there.
Glen Baker (a very good man of God) would load us up on the back of his truck bed and take us to where now the First Baptist Church is and bring us back home. I think Dr. Grey was pastor at that time.
There was an old orchard to the south, where wild dogs stayed. At that time, rabies was rampant. I was under school age, playing in our yard, and a rabid dog foaming at the mouth came through our yard very near me. I sat motionless as he went by. Had I moved, he would have bit me.
A railroad went through Boulder to Centralia, where Mother went to get goods. We called the train and one little car “cracker box.”
Around Christmas time, a neighbor would stop in front of the house with a horse and sleigh and give us a ride. Mother took a blanket to keep us warm.
My aunt and uncle lived just south of us and I would go down to their chicken house and get eggs and trade them in at the local country store for candy. They all laughed about it as I didn’t know what stealing was.
I recall walking to a dump on the other side of the railroad, where I stepped on a jagged piece of glass. I felt my foot, and all four fingers went into the cut. I never got scared – just walked home. Mother saw it bleeding profusely. She elevated my foot and applied flour to stop the bleeding. I remember seeing bubbles of blood coming through the flour. Mother had to be a doctor, too.
Mother had a tom turkey who had a mean streak in him and would peck at you. My older brother, Ray, and I would find refuge from him by climbing up on a tree stump.
Ray, died young. He was diabetic.
We would walk through the fields, I recall, about three miles to attend services at the Diamond Springs Baptist Church, which was founded by one of our ancestors, John Carter, who came to this country as a stowaway on a ship. He lived with the Indians for a while, then moved to Tennessee and later to Illinois.
He was the first to settle in what is now Marion County. At that time, bottom land was desired because it was easily tilled, and for the timber that could be used to build. The Carter Cemetery (where Indians were also buried) is there to this day. A lot of early Illinois history there.
When I was about school age, Mother moved us to Effingham, very close St. John Lutheran Church. She worked as a clerk at a grocery store when things were rationed because of World War II.
Mother dragged us up the steps of the old Baptist church, which is now occupied by the Masonic Lodge on Fayette Avenue. Eddie Lamaleno was pastor. After his retirement, he was my good friend. We both loved the Word of truth.
Later, Mother moved to a farm in Jackson Township, very close to a grade school. My cousin and I were assigned to start the fire in the furnace at the grade school so it would be warm when the teacher and children got there.
Miles Mills was superintendent and visited the schools in person, going from one child to the next, calling them by name and giving each of us a white pencil with his name and office.
Once, looking through a window to the north, we could see a covey of quail. The teacher let my cousin and I go home and get our shotguns. I shot at the covey, hoping to get many with one shot. I missed them all.
We were taught gun safety by our elders:
Never point a gun at anyone, even if it’s empty.
Carry your gun pointing down.
Avoid shooting horizontal.
Never shoot at birds on the ground, only in flight.
Later in life, Playford Davis and Clyde Martin and Earl Funk were some of the pillars of the church and my good friends. Ravis Shelton, also, among many others, such as Art Fish and Larry Smith.
Pastor Loy Cash lives in Effingham.
