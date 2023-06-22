The Setting: Jackson Township, a quarter mile from Defiance School. Close to the house was a haystack. The neighbor kids, Lankfords and Hankins, and I climbed up on top of it in the cool of the autumn, about dark. The hay was warmer from the day and soft. And we just lay there gazing up into the heavens. You can see the stars better away from the city lights.
Like everyone else, we endured loss and tragedy. We lost all belongings in two house fires. Mother said a mouse chewing on some old-fashioned matches started the fire in the house near Boulder that dad built. In the second house fire, the wind blew the curtains over the lit kitchen stove. It was summer and while rebuilding we slept on the ground outside and cooked in an empty grain bin.
In the early 1950s in high school FFA, Dillow was the ag teacher and there was to be a father and son banquet. I felt inferior, as I had no father like the other boys. Not knowing at the time, God was going to be my earthly and heavenly Father.
From school I went to work for a filling station. Gas was 30 cents a gallon and oil 15 was cents a quart. Located on Fayette Avenue and Henrietta, just next to Frictals Shell Station, now where Walgreens is, was Pals Texaco Station.
I got transferred to Milwaukee, Wis. for a while. We ate in a little Jewish restaurant close by. Returning to Effingham, I became a house painter and worked for Amby Koester. From there I went to work as a painter and dry wall finisher for the U of I in Champaign. And Shapland Home Builders. Wanting a change, I went into timber buying. Dangerous occupation, felling many a great tree. The Lord protected me and I never got hurt.
I think of all the people that influenced and helped me much. Joyce Marie Hatke Cash. She gave me three sons and one daughter; grandchildren and one great grandchild. About from 20 years of age to 40 years of age I visited the bars excessively and, like Paul said, was not only a sinner but the chief of sinners.
Then in the very cold and snowy winter of 1979, I was hospitalized and my daughter was also in the hospital at that time. I recall a woman coming in the room who said, “l come from far, far away.” The Bible is hard to understand, you need someone to understand it. She was right. I needed the Spirit of Truth to help me understand the Word of Truth. Just as Daniel needed Gabriel to understand a vision.
While in the hospital, I saw a vision of a beautiful and rambling vine with leaves and branches, then I saw a man in a grey robe, but I could not see his face or his feet. Then his right arm extended down into my daughter’s bosom. Then a ball of white light went down his right arm into her bosom and he raised her up (which came to pass.)
God opened my mouth wide and blew his breath into my bosom, my chest swelled way up; not only breathed on me but in me. And baptized me in the spirit, like he did John. I later got water baptism. Other visions he gave me also while in the hospital.
I was fortunate to have a God-fearing doctor, James Gartner. I recorded many visions and dreams and will share them with anyone interested.
Continuing hospital. That day Pope John Paul was in Chicago. And Ayatollah Khomeini declared war on the Christians. And there was a total eclipse.
God gave me many other things to share that I will share with anyone interested. Remembering back to Harry Lankford, from Jackson Township. Also, then to Effingham, one block from us opened his barbershop. He told me, watching me grow up, “Loy, I always thought you would be a preacher.”
I didn’t know at the time how right he was. Like Moses, I am not a very good speaker but I will share what God has given me with anyone. As I feel that’s what I am here for. Lord willing you may see me putting up with Autumn corn shocks. And I am also a bee keeper.
Have all these things swelled me up? Or a lofty look? Or proud? No. I am just a messenger keeping my eye on God. I thank all those who have and are helping me. Sometimes in need, they are there like angels.
In kind of a condemning tone, someone close to me said, “Loy, that Bible has changed your whole life.” I just thought, “AMEN.”
It comes to my remembrance when a minister of the Word was in a trance and the Spirit spoke to me through him, giving me instructions to go to a certain city in Texas to a large auditorium. I knew where to go, but didn’t know when to go. So, I asked God for a sign. I asked when it was time to leave. I would look outside and when I see doves spaced just right, forming a cross, that was the time to leave.
Time went by, then I looked and behold, doves on the ground spaced just right forming a cross. I left within the same hour.
While at my destination I was in a sort of courtyard and some rock doves came flying toward me. And lo, they lit on my shoulders and head. I was tried and confirmed.
This same minister the Spirit spoke through, had God but not the full truth. As he asked me “Loy, help me. I’m sitting on the edge of eternity.”
I replied, “How can I help you?”
He said, “You know better than I do.”
Another occasion, we have a little water fountain in our front yard, and a rock dove came walking down the sidewalk and went to the fountain and jumped in. I rushed to put my hand under him so he wouldn’t drown as others had. He just sat on my hand drinking and drinking.
Thinking back on another occasion, a little bird was on our steps. I noticed his eyes were closed. I thought he was sick. I reached down and put my finger under his breast and he hopped on it. I had to go somewhere and I took him with me in the car. Time went by and after a while his eyes opened and he was able to fly.
