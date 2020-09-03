I would like to clarify the following quote in the "Targeted Testing" story that appeared on page A1 of the Effingham Daily News on Sept. 2:
“When you look at the numbers from July 1 to today, you’re going to see 507 positive cases,” Wilhour said. “And that’s real scary.”
Directly after I said that, I went on to say that you should look at the numbers in context. What is the statistical level of risk for the identified cases?
I pointed out that of the 507 cases, 88% are in their 60s and under. Statistically they are not in a high risk category for death and critical illness. I said 60% of the 507 are in their 40s and under.
Context is so important if you are basing policy decisions off the information. Too much of the reporting and analysis pushes fear, shame and punishment. I find that reprehensible and often it leads to poor decision making.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour
R-Beecher City
