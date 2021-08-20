Melody Morrison, 67, of Altamont, died at 8:25 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Altamont with Rev. John Taliwaga officiating. Burial will fol…