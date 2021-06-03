About 25 years ago my buddy and I were on spring break. We were broke, though, so instead of heading south to cruise down a beach we were driving to McDonalds to cruise through the parking lot. It was a rainy day and too overcast for the beach anyway, which is likely one reason he got the idea we should go off-road in the river bottoms between Vandalia and Bluff City.
“Let’s go mudding,” he suggested.
I was driving my rear wheel drive Chevy S-10 at the time, so I thought, “Yeah ... Let’s do this.”
We pulled off the highway, started sputtering down the road, and went “mudding” for a good three yards before getting hopelessly stuck.
In 1995, of course, when you’re stuck you’re just stuck. We didn’t have cell phones, so we hopped out and started walking. I don’t remember the specifics, but eventually someone picked us up and dropped us off at home. It was too wet to farm, so dad was around, and he ended up pulling the truck out with an actual four-wheel drive vehicle.
At 19, getting rescued like that was embarrassing, especially in front of a buddy. So, later on that evening I thanked my father, but I also made sure he knew that was probably the last time he’d have to help fix one of my stupid mistakes.
He just nodded and said, “Oh, I wouldn’t worry about that too much” and went on his way. Dad took a seat in the recliner, probably watched a Cardinal game or Andy Griffith, and nothing was said about the incident ever again.
As it turns out, that was not the last time he helped me fix a stupid mistake. He helped pull me out of the mud many times over the next two and a half decades, literally and figuratively.
Dad just helped me with all kinds of things, and it didn’t matter what it was, whether it was something serious like driving with me to Pittsburgh to move Annaka back home after her transplant, or something little, like bringing over a tiller for my garden, he was somehow able to help me without ever making me feel like I was putting him out. Regardless of what he was helping me out with, I left the experience feeling as though I was doing him the favor.
One of a father’s main jobs, of course, is to help his children through their lives, and dad was really good at that. So, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two months ago, my brother and sister and I immediately understood that our roles were now reversed. Along with mom, we would be helping him from now on.
Sadly, we weren’t given much of a chance to return the lifetime of favors.
After one round of chemotherapy followed by two weeks in and out of Barnes hospital in St. Louis, Dad was spent, the cancer beyond medicine. Fortunately, we were able to take turns gathering around his hospital bed in his final set of days. We said a series of blurry goodbyes that last afternoon as the sun sank down his window.
Like I said, Dad was really good at helping us out with the earthly stuff. However, one thing I’ve learned since becoming a dad myself is that a father’s main job is to help lead his children toward their heavenly father, and Dad was really good at that, too. He led us toward our heavenly father by praying before every meal, reading us Bible stories and getting us to church on time; by just living a solid life and showing us what it meant to be a good husband and good neighbor.
Dad showed us our heavenly father most clearly, though, when he helped us with something, because we always left feeling as though he genuinely loved to help us.
Because he did.
Dad’s visitation and funeral were pretty full, which is a testimony to the tight knit community he belonged to over his 74 years. Because the cancer was caught so late and moved so quickly, many people had never seen him ill. The shock was jarring, and I know there will be some folks in the coming months, including myself, who will ask “Now what?
“What am I going to do now that he’s gone?”
“What should I do when his memory is so heavy on my heart that I can’t see straight?”
His answer, I think, would be pretty typical and straightforward. He’d likely tell us “Don’t worry about it too much ... just find someone stuck in the mud and help them out.”
