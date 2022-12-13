This past weekend, Lake Land College was fortunate to host One Stop Community Christmas on campus for the first time since 2019. It was energizing to see so many organizations come together to provide a positive holiday experience for more than 1,000 families in need from Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
As I helped, the magnitude of the event both humbled me and gave me reason to pause. When you stop to think about the depth of need in our area, it is rather alarming. Within the Lake Land College district, we have seven of our fifteen counties that have a greater percentage of people living below the poverty level than the state average.
In addition, 35% of the household districts live paycheck to paycheck, making it difficult to get ahead, according to the most recent Data for Decision Makers. Even those who are determined to improve with a new job or an education can easily be derailed by a car breaking down or a sudden illness.
When an employee calls in sick or has to quit due to an unforeseen challenge, it can have a significant impact on productivity in the workplace. When a student has to put their courses aside to manage a challenging situation, they often do not finish their degree or certificate.
At Lake Land, two in five students are low income, or eligible for a PELL grant, according to federal financial aid data. Seventy percent of those students work while attending Lake Land. They are ambitious and determined, but when life throws them a curve ball, they do not always have the resources to sustain their current path in college or work.
During the past few years the college has been working toward the concept of providing holistic wrap-around services to help underrepresented and low income students succeed.
Current initiatives include loaning laptops to students; providing an emergency relief fund scholarship; supplementing the Laker Food Pantry with an essential supplies inventory; and adopting free mental health resources. Low income and first-generation students are eligible to join TRIO Student Support Services, a federal grant that provides personalized guidance to help students in need succeed. Most recently, the college launched the Community and College Services Awareness Task Force to raise awareness of resources within the college and external agency partners that can help students succeed.
With the new Strategic Plan, the college will build upon current strategic initiatives and continue monitoring success metrics for low income and first generation students to better identify needs and effectiveness of our wrap-around services.
One Stop Community Christmas is an excellent example of how a community can come together to truly make a difference in a family’s life. What can we adopt from this model to continue outreach beyond the holiday season and help our neighbors rise above the poverty level? How can we collaborate to support them as they seek to improve their own lives through work and education? I look forward to continuing this conversation throughout the new year. Happy holidays!
