Dorothy M. Aitken, 80, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Dorothy was born on October 31, 1939, in Champaign. She was raised in the Effingham area by Dova Frost and was a 1958 graduate of Effingh…