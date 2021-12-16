The first truth is that COVID-19 is here to stay. There is no getting rid of it. No proposed plan eliminates it, and just like prior viruses it will remain among us. It isn’t possible to eliminate it.
Second truth. Living with COVID-19 from here on out is an exercise in risk management on each of our parts. Each of us make decisions throughout the day that require risk management. There are threats everywhere, but we weigh the risk, take precautions, and determine the best course of actions to live as happy and productive of lives as possible. There is personal risk in nearly everything we do; driving, eating, sleeping, walking, showering, getting dressed. The list is endless.
Truth three. We have an ever-growing number of options for dealing with COVID-19. The number of treatments and vaccines available in just two years is simply amazing. I had COVID in December of ’20, and the treatments I received worked quickly and efficiently. Here we are a year later with vaccines, and pills, and updated treatments.
Truth number 4. We are all mortal. Absent the Second Coming of Jesus in our lifetimes, we are all going to experience the death of our bodies. The only questions are when, where, how, and why? Death from COVID has touched my family and my friends, as it has many others. Our family has also suffered death from car accidents, cancer, and a myriad of other causes. COVID is one more risk.
Truth 5! Whether COVID came from a lab in China, or as unlikely as it now seems, from a natural occurrence, the process of gain of function research needs to stop. Intentionally creating something that poses a significant risk to life on the planet is unjustified. The evidence is getting stronger that this virus escaped a lab in Wuhan, China. Where humans are involved, mistakes will be made. Creating a biological predator to study is dangerously inappropriate, and some would say criminal.
Sixth Truth. The pandemic is now a political tool. Treatment and prevention are available just like other viruses. The politicians haven’t defined what would signal the end of the pandemic. To have an ongoing operation without a defined realistic objective, makes for an eternal effort with no end. Early on there were short term goals, but those have long since been abandoned in favor of controlling people by fear.
Here is another little truth; people will generally avoid pain before they seek pleasure. Politicians and advertisers know this. That is why negative campaigning works, and the most effective ads focus on avoiding something, and if they can get a pleasure out of the avoidance, then even better.
Put that all together and we have the first pandemic in the time of instant access to information; the ability to spread fear and disinformation sprinkled with a few truths. Frankly no one knows what to believe with all these viral messages. We are so divided on how to respond to the virus that very few are talking about holding those accountable who were negligent in releasing it, or their lack of efforts in mitigation or communications early on. The division is largely partisan on how to react and handle this virus, and the last truth I’ll leave you with is that the virus itself is non-partisan.
Assess the risk, take precautions, and live your life to the fullest. The consequences then are upon you, just like every other risk. That’s the truth!
Jim Niemann is chairman of the Effingham County Board
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press reported this on Dec. 10:
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the origin of the virus tormenting the world remains shrouded in mystery.
Most scientists believe it emerged in the wild and jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal. Others theorize it escaped from a Chinese lab.
Now, with the global COVID-19 death toll surpassing 5.2 million on the second anniversary of the earliest human cases, a growing chorus of scientists is trying to keep the focus on what they regard as the more plausible “zoonotic,” or animal-to-human, theory, in the hope that what’s learned will help humankind fend off new viruses and variants.
“The lab-leak scenario gets a lot of attention, you know, on places like Twitter,” but “there’s no evidence that this virus was in a lab,” said University of Utah scientist Stephen Goldstein, who with 20 others wrote an article in the journal Cell in August laying out evidence for animal origin.
Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona who contributed to the article, said he always thought zoonotic transmission was more likely than a lab leak but had signed a letter with other scientists last spring saying both theories were viable. Since then, he said, his own and others’ research has made him even more confident about the animal hypothesis, which is “just way more supported by the data.”
Last month, Worobey published a COVID-19 timeline linking the first known human case to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, where live animals were sold.
“The lab leak idea is almost certainly a huge distraction that’s taking focus away from what actually happened,” he said.
Others aren’t so sure. Over the summer, a review ordered by President Joe Biden showed that four U.S. intelligence agencies believed with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human, and one agency believed with moderate confidence that the first infection was linked to a lab.
Some supporters of the lab-leak hypothesis have theorized that researchers were accidentally exposed because of inadequate safety practices while working with samples from the wild, or perhaps after creating the virus in the laboratory. U.S. intelligence officials have rejected suspicions China developed the virus as a bioweapon.
