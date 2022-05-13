Mary enjoyed gambling, especially in Las Vegas, flower gardening, shopping, and traveling. During her life she visited over 40 countries, mostly in her 70s and 80s, with her favorite travel partners, her daughter and granddaughter.
Every life has a story …
Cecil served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Cecil and Betty opened their home taking care of grandchildren and their friends’ children. His grandchildren will have such wonderful memories with him. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Effingham Knights of Columbus Council #665. Cecil was a carpenter his whole life. He was an avid woodworker, hunter, and fisherman, and loved working in his garden.
Every life has a story …
Joan became a Registered Nurse in her 40s, working in the cardiac critical care unit of almost every hospital in Little Rock at one point or another. This career afforded her the ability to support her family and to explore the world. She did so extensively for a time, traipsing off to various countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, China, Australia, etc … After Joan had settled down a bit from globetrotting and her children were mostly out of the house, she took up other pursuits. One of her renewed passions was a love for dolls, the porcelain ones, with cherubic smiles and those blank expressionless eyes that seem to stare directly into your soul. She managed to amass an extensive collection over the years, displaying them proudly in glass cases, transforming the master bedroom into a place in which her grandchildren (and others) would be afraid to sleep.
Every life has a story …
Gwen loved sewing, gardening (she was President of the Green Thumb Garden Club) and golfing (she was vice president of the Ladies Golf Association and a member of the Effingham Country Club.) She belonged to several bridge clubs and enjoyed singing. She loved traveling with her children and spending time with her grandchildren.
Every life has a story …
Edward proudly served his beloved country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, Vietnam era. He retired as a Corporal of the Hammond Police Department and is a retired parole officer of the Illinois D.O.C. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, with a degree in Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice Administration. He served in every level of government from federal to city. In his latter years, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 924. He served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days in Bolivia, South America. He also served local missions in the Savannah, Georgia stake, Valparaiso, Indiana stake, and the O’Fallon, Illinois stake.
Every life has a story …
Penny owned and ran her own business, SPS Home Care, for eighteen years and became a published author of her book “Where are the Heroes?” in 2018. More importantly than all of her successes was her love for her husband and children and her love for Jesus. She had a heart for every person to know Jesus intimately, to walk in His peace, and to experience His perfect will for their lives. The meaning of Penny Ruth is “Golden Friend” and anyone who knew her could attest to her passion and love for people. Knowing Penny was knowing the most witty, loving, patient, and strong person. She never complained, she stood firmly in her faith, and made everyone (including herself) laugh daily.
Every life has a story …
Gene was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything that came his way. He worked at Boos Butcher Block Factory, B & L Machine, and Jarmec Machine, of which he was the owner until his retirement in 2002. He loved anything to do with Harley-Davidson motorcycles and hotrod cars. He rebuilt two hotrods of his own, a 1929 Ford Model A and a 1934 fivewindow coupe, which he was very proud of. He used to race stockcars locally and set many track records. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Altamont and the local HOG (Harley Owners Group). He never knew a stranger and was willing to help anyone at any time.
Every life has a story …
The obituaries have always been among the most read sections of any newspaper. And that’s easy to understand. Obituaries show that every life does have a story.
But there’s more. Collectively, obituaries tell us about the community we share and the people who made it what it is. They are tales of triumph and loss, joy and sorrow. They are a reflection of who we were, who we are and who we may become. You see a sampling of that tapestry in every edition of the paper when you read the obituaries.
We’re launching a new section on Saturday that goes beyond that daily look at those lives. Called “Every life has a story,” it will appear on the second Saturday of every month, collecting the obituaries that the Effingham Daily News published the previous month.
I never met any of the people described above. But I’m glad to know just a little bit about them after reading their obituaries. It makes me feel connected to our community.
We think this new monthly section is a fitting tribute to those we’ve lost – and a valuable reminder for the rest of us that the lives we live affect those around us in ways subtle and profound.
