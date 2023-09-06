Illinois farms lead the nation in soybean production and boast the nation’s largest yield per acres in both soybeans and corn. People here are well-acquainted with the hard work farming demands and the risks it can bring when common-sense safety guidelines are not followed.
Having investigated injuries and deaths suffered by too many people employed in grain operations, I have witnessed the impact of these incidents on family members, co-workers and employers.
As farmers prepare to harvest millions of acres of corn and soybeans this fall, mechanical equipment such as augers and conveyors, will be used to clear grain storage structures. The risks to workers involved in these operations cannot be overlooked, especially since the Purdue University Agricultural Safety and Health Program reported that in 2022 at least 59 workers were injured and 24 others died in confined spaces, such as bins, elevators and silos, a nearly 41 percent increase from 2021.
In Illinois, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Peoria office has investigated three serious injuries this year in the grain handling industry, including a 27-year-old who lost his leg after being caught in an Atlanta grain bin paddle conveyor last August, a worker trapped in a grain bin for five hours in Westfield in February and another worker whose foot was amputated after being caught in a screw auger while entering a Westfield bin entry in July.
Deaths and injuries like these are preventable. In concert with industry leaders, OSHA has developed the following seven critical steps for grain safety:
- Never allow a worker to enter the bin to walk-down grain to make it flow.
- Always turn off and lock out equipment such as bin augers to avoid workers getting caught and suffering severe injuries or worse. While augers turn to keep grain flowing, they can engulf workers under thousands of pounds of stored products.
- Test the atmosphere inside the bin before entering to check for deadly gases caused by decaying matter.
- Equip workers with safety harnesses and anchor lifelines and have attendants outside the bin to assist if an emergency occurs.
- Be aware of the dangers of grain dust, which is highly combustible. Remember, mere tablespoons of grain dust can cause an explosion if ignition sources, such as power tools or conveyor belts that emit energy, exist.
To help promote grain safety, OSHA and the Illinois Grain and Feed Association renewed their alliance focused on grain and other safety issues. The alliance includes yearlong efforts to educate industry employers and workers and includes participation in the annual Stand-Up 4 Grain Safety Week each spring, a collaboration between the National Grain and Feed Association, Grain Handling Safety Council, Grain Elevator Processing Society, OSHA and other stakeholders.
As we look forward to the changing season and enjoy the bounty that the Illinois grain industry puts on tables across the nation, we should not overlook the safety and well-being of the people who make it possible. Federal law protects their right to a safe and healthy workplace, and they should expect to end each day free of harm. We at OSHA want employers to make safety and health a core value in their workplaces and we call on Illinois’ farm operators to do their part to ensure OSHA protections are applied equally to all workers so that this harvest season is a safe one.
