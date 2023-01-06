Federal government

President Joe Biden (D)

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

202-456-1111

U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D)

525 S. Eighth St.

Springfield, IL 62703

217-492-4062

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D)

230 S. Dearborn St., Suite 3900

Chicago, IL 60604

312-886-3506

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R

Illinois District 12 (which now includes Effingham County)

352 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515-1315

Phone: 202-225-5661

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland

Illinois District 15 (which now includes Shelby County)

1529 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515-1315

Phone: 202-225-5271

