Routine dental appointments often get put on the back burner. They are either postponed, canceled or not scheduled at all.
They often aren't deemed necessary like an appointment to a primary care doctor because you don't feel well, or to an optometrist because you can't read the road signs any more. That is until a sudden throbbing pain in your mouth becomes unbearable.
That was the case for a family member of mine. It started when he was enjoying popcorn and felt his tooth break.
What ensued was a constant pain and sensitivity that left him unable to eat much. After years of avoiding a trip to the dentist, he called to make an appointment.
Looking forward to finally getting some relief, he gladly made sure he went to the appointment. Little did he know another health emergency awaited him as he sat down in the dentist's chair.
A routine blood pressure check revealed his blood pressure was abnormally high and the technician advised him to seek medical help right away. The tooth would have to wait.
The news came as a surprise. Unlike his tooth, he felt no symptoms of high blood pressure. In fact, most people with high blood pressure have no symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels. You can have high blood pressure for years without any symptoms.
He frantically made an appointment with his primary care doctor who discovered he had hypertension that if left untreated could lead to heart attack or stroke.
With the help of medication, he was able to eventually lower his blood pressure and manage it. And he was finally able to get his tooth fixed.
Had it not been for the broken tooth, his blood pressure would have went unchecked until a serious symptom occurred.
Oral health touches every aspect of our lives, but is often taken for granted. The American Dental Association reports some 100 million Americans fail to see a dentist each year.
There are other ways besides a blood pressure check a trip to the dentist can alert us about our overall health.
When a dentist or hygienist checks a person's mouth, he or she is getting a window into that person's overall health, according to the Mayo Clinic. Dentists who notice problems in their patients' mouths may be able to predict potential illnesses elsewhere in the body, advising those patients to seek consultations with other health care providers.
The Mayo Clinic provides a look at some of the correlations between oral health and overall health.
Endocarditis: When bacteria or other germs from the mouth or another part of the body spread through the bloodstream, they can attach to certain areas of the heart. This causes an infection in the inner lining of the heart chambers or valves.
Pregnancy and birth complications: Periodontitis has been linked to low birth weight and premature birth.
Cardiovascular disease: While it's not fully understood why, clogged arteries, stroke and heart disease may be linked to inflammation and infection caused by oral bacteria.
Pneumonia: Bacteria in the mouth may be pulled into the lungs, where it can lead to respiratory illness, such as pneumonia.
It's a two-way street with health and the mouth. Certain diseases can lead to issues in the mouth. HIV/AIDS may cause mucosal lesions in the mouth; those with osteoporosis may have weakened periodontal bone and tooth loss; and research has shown that diabetes puts gum health at risk.
Needless to say, that family member no longer puts off going to the dentist.
