Harry Reynolds opinion column: Should everybody go back to where they came from?

I am busy packing my bags to – as President Trump puts it – go back where I came from ... uh, Ireland.
My decision came on the heels of a tweet telling four of his critics (who happened to be women of color) to go back where they came from. Three of the women were born in the USA; the fourth became a citizen when she was 17.
Flying is not my thing; so I will drive to New York and board a ship bound for Ireland. My wife will be headed for Germany, which, in effect, will mark the end of our 53 years as man and wife.
It will take a great deal of time for the roughly 320 million Americans to go back where they came from. Indians, jammed into reservations, will be delighted to get back the land the paleface stole from them.
I suppose the president will board Air Force One and head back to Germany. He will, of course, have to learn to speak German before he is eligible for citizenship.
That might be difficult, given the fact that his tweets are full of misspellings; poor grammar; and the overuse of such words as bad, boring, not good, pathetic, horrible, weak, terrible, sad, dummy – you get the drift.
Indians will hold powwows in the White House. And they will also find shelter in thousands of America’s finest hotels.
Heck, they might even smoke peyote after the Supreme Court justices pack their bags and leave the country. If passenger ships and airlines are overbooked, I have no doubt Indians will let the nine justices borrow a few of their canoes.
Perhaps, as some of Fox News talking heads put it, Trump was just joking, turns out to be true; Americans (not really) will unpack their bags, throw parties, and engage in one of our favorite activities: getting drunk.
Instead of suggesting that Americans go back where they came from, the president, as the champion of liberty, equality, and justice for all, should instead call upon so-called Americans who spew hatred on socials media such as Facebook, to leave.
We have enough meanness in this country; we could sure use a lot less hate. Indeed, some people spread hate around the clock, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
We were not raised that way; at least you, the reader, who, because you partake of my column are fine, upstanding citizens. You rest on reason, not passion. You care about all the things America stands for (some would say what we use to stand for).
You work (or are retired, and work to keep your spouse happy), obey the law; stand up for the other guy’s right to speak his mind; and are willing to accord other people the right to differ with you.
As you are aware, I like for you to contact me at reynoldsharry1943@gmail.com to tell me what you think, regardless of whether you agree with me or not.
And, as you are aware, threats of lynching, shooting, stabbing, mangling are not encouraged. I am not a masochist, but I do enjoy so, adding new words to my encyclopedia of the profane.
Besides, I will have already left for Ireland.
Harry Reynolds can be reached at reynoldsharry1943@gmail.com
