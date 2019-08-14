Harry Reynolds opinion column: Back in the day, fistfights drew a crowd

Back in '49, two high school girls were on the square tearing each other’s hair out. It was quite a fight; lots of screaming, scratching and whatever else girls’ do when they go at each other.
Students, including adults, watched the bloody battle; the combatant’s enthusiasm was of the first order. People were enjoying the minor version of Armageddon so much that it was several minutes before anyone intervened.
Television was a vacant dream. Radio audiences tuned into professional fights in those days. A real life, on-the-scene fight, was as popular as a public hanging. Admittedly, not as large; fights usually, lasted longer.
The affair on the square was not soon forgotten. Nothing about it appeared in the newspaper. Descriptions were distributed throughout the community. Like most gossip, it was embellished.
Being 5 years old, it was both terrifying and mesmerizing to see and hear the felines fight. It made me appreciate that my older sister did not beat me up after I told her date that she had gone out with another guy. I was 4 then.
When I think of the fight, which I do from time to time, I recall dad’s four-door, 1934 Ford Rheinland. Adults unconsciously pick and choose the things they remember.
The Rheinland was large and clunky. Back then automobiles had character. None were aerodynamic, which allowed for a wide variety of shapes. They burned a lot of gas and were short on gizmos. Drivers and passengers bounced down country roads.
We were in the Rheinland the day of the fight, parked on the brick street that circles the courthouse.
I am about to go off-track here, in case you teach structured English composition, stay with me. I probably will not remember what the original intent was. Here goes:
In the early '60s, city officials, who excelled in doing things stupid, decided that the bricks around the square should be buried under asphalt.
Bricks slow motorists down; they are more appealing than asphalt; they do not have to be done over and over. A brick street can go hundreds of years with proper maintenance.
Fortunately, the county did not put metal siding on the courthouse.
My older sister once took the Rheinland through a farmer’s fence when she was learning to drive. My dad unleashed a barrage of profanity; the farmer emerged from his house, cussing all the way.
My dad was a virtuoso in profanity; sometimes, it even bordered on obscenity. The poor farmer’s range was severely limited and lacking imagination. It was evident the farmer was no connoisseur.
But, when it came to complaining and lamenting, he was a whiz. Only a farmer can plow such ground that deep. We all have our particular talents.
My grandmother was the only person who complained more than most farmers. Her complaints and lamentations were accelerated by the fact that she was both a hypochondriac and a farmer’s daughter.
The farmer and dad argued for a while before they reached an agreement over how much would be paid in damages. Eventually, my sister learned to drive: she was somewhat wild (and frequently grounded).
Sometimes I dream of the fight and wake up in a cold sweat.
