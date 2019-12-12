When an index finger and truck door disagree, the outcome needs no elaboration. And that, dear reader is (I hate state of being verbs) the reason for the absence of my column for, if memory and math are correct, five weeks.
A little old lady (she was around 95) emailed me to express her outrage, indignation, and indigestion.
The incident occurred on a Bloody Sunday in the parking lot of Lincoln Log Cabin as I exited the truck, flexibly, reaching back with my right hand as the door closed.
Try as I might, I could not pull my finger out.
Why I did not do the obvious – open the door – remains a puzzle. My wife, being a profound thinker, came around and did the obvious. Blood flowed as freely as the Mississippi.
Neither blood, nor wounds, bothers me much – aside from the pain, of course. This reminds of a friend who fainted at the sight of blood. The presence of a drop and he was down.
Over the years, I have managed to wreak havoc on six of my 10 fingers. I live in the land of stiches; around 80 thus far. Both hands have been treated equally; there have been no complaints.
My wife whipped out a piece of gauze and wrapped the index. Strange thing about women; they always have what you need before you know you need it. We went into the visitors’ center and museum.
The volunteer presiding behind the desk introduced some semblance of a first aid kit, including anti-bacterial soap. As soon as my wife was satisfied (a rarity, since no woman is ever satisfied), she drove me to a walk-in clinic.
Of course, the doctor was a woman, so I resigned myself to a long and minute operation. She picked and cleaned; no arteries or tendons cut, but, an x-ray revealed a broken bone.
Having concluded her search, the wound, which was wide, was filled with surgical glue. They installed a split-liked contraption to keep my bone in place; the thought occurred that she hated my columns and settled on a diabolical scheme to prevent me from typing on a computer.
Those of you who have index fingers are well aware that if you cannot use it, there is no point in trying to do anything. It is, if you are married to a woman or have one of those “significant others, an expectation that you will do chores.
In my case, the odorous obligations are washing dishes, dumping the trash and cleaning the toilet.
But, I told my wife, my devastating injury did not permit me to wash dishes or clean the toiled. I had no argument against dumping the trash. This went on for five weeks. The doctor said it would be healed in four weeks.
I circumvented that prediction until my wife caught on. So, I am back to washing the dishes, dumping the trash, cleaning the toilet, and writing columns.
I am not a fool; I know some of you were content at not being tormented by its existence. One woman sent an email, which said, “Thank God, for your injury and I wish you would go to H---!”
