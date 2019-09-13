My dad bought our first television in the late 1950s. The black and white was a prisoner of the antenna; adjusting its rabbit ears required finesse and a big helping of patience.
My dad never qualified for patience. Admittedly, he would make a try at it, but his efforts never quite met civilized standards. His solution, having exhausted his volcanic temper, was to slam the thing.
I learned more profanities from dad as he beat the television into some sort of semblance of submission. In those days, televisions across the land were abused as men vented their frustrations.
Our initial reception carried with it an orchestra. Of course, we were mesmerized, and it had nothing to do with music. The only person inclined in that direction was my mom.
She ripped through honky-tonk on her battered piano, but never read a note; she played any instrument, an art escaping any other member of the family.
Dad bought a guitar one time; made an effort to conquer it, and when that failed, he smashed it on a table. He smashed a lot of things during his lifetime; it was his nature.
Our mom had an aversion to Catholicism, which was not always the case. My great great-great-granddad, an Irish immigrant, fiercely embraced the faith. Whatever her malevolent inclination toward the pope, it did not exclude fascination with Bishop Fulton Sheen. The bishop was keenly intelligent, funny and charismatic; Sheen attracted a huge television audience.
Golfing became a big sport on television: Sam Snead, Gary Player, Billy Casper, and others graced the screen. While switching channels one afternoon, dad came across a golf tournament.
He regarded golf as below the dignity of any self-respecting, rugged man. In time, his attitude changed, and changed dramatically. He liked Snead and Player, but denigrated Casper.
The disease affected him to the point of obsession. He bought a set of clubs for himself and me, despite my reluctance to go to war with him. We fought enough over checkers, Monopoly, and chess, and occasionally, engaged in fisticuffs.
We played on the old golf course on the grounds of Eastern Illinois University, and spent a lot of time in the brush. You spent a lot of time in the brush on that remote cousin of a real course.
As you are aware, my dad had a terrible temper; the kind that drives a man to bend a club around a tree, or throw into a pond. It got so bad that the church nearby sent its preacher out to admonish my old man.
We played a number of times on the EIU course. Its excuse for a green was a band of sand, similar to mini-golf courses. It might not have been so bad if we had carried sledge hammers.
The first time we played a course in Savoy, we used the sledgehammer approach on the green. The ball landed somewhere north of Chicago – or maybe Detroit. They did not have golf carts then. The game was slow.
On one occasion, we played 36 holes straight – we got done about midnight. Fanaticism has never been exclusive to terrorists, which I think about from time to time.
Dad asked his younger brother, Roy, to play one fine day in January. The wind was howling, the temperatures plunging. My uncle, being very apprehensive, declined.
I miss those days.
