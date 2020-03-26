When I initially booked my flight home, the plan was to have a long weekend of fun.
This has become an annual thing. I book a flight back to my hometown in Massachusetts to get together with all of my friends from high school to relax and dive into the NCAA basketball tournament.
But this year COVID-19 threw a big wrench into those plans. The NCAA, along with seemingly every other sports organization in the world, shut down just over a week before I was due to travel home. I had to decide whether it was still worth the risk of getting on a plane after sitting in what is usually a crowded airport. That’s no way to practice social distancing in this time of the coronavirus.
After careful consideration, I decided I was still going to travel – if for no other reason than to see my family. My father has crippling disabilities and is unable to visit me here in Illinois. He’s been unable to travel since 2015. Due to other health concerns, I know that any of these visits home could be the last “happy” visit, so I wanted to take advantage.
Over the next week, I thought for sure that the country would go into a national lockdown, effectively grounding all of the flights and preventing my visit home. I checked my flight every day leading up to my departure, just to make sure it was still leaving as scheduled.
The night before, I communicated to a friend who was kind enough to give me a ride to the Indianapolis airport that with everything going on, it was even more essential for me to get there the advised two hours ahead of time. I imagined the possibility of extra security or a screening process that could slow me down going through security.
The flights I take home are typically among the first out in the morning, meaning I have to arrive at the airport around 4 or 5 a.m. In all of my other experiences, the airport was busy at that time, with plenty of cars and taxis pulling in and out.
But to my surprise, upon pulling up to the departures portion of the airport, it was like a ghost town. The only other cars that were on the same level were two police cars. The silence in that moment was deafening.
Once walking into the airport, you pass the check-in counters of all the airlines. I usually check in for my flight on my phone, which helps avoid the long line. But this time I saw the airline workers joyously conversing with each other; many airlines had no one waiting in line. Even the bigger airlines had just two or three people in line. There’s usually an onslaught.
It took me less than five minutes to get entirely through security, including standing in the non-existent line, putting my bags on the conveyor belt to be screened, and walking through the X-ray machine. It was the quickest I’d ever gotten through that process. So much for my concerns about needing extra time.
I arrived at my gate two hours before my flight, with plenty of time to kill. I was the only one waiting for my flight at the time. I watched as masked airport employees sprayed down the seats and armrests of every chair, as well as all the railings on the moving walkways. The airport had a bottle of hand sanitizer on the desk in front of every gate.
After about half an hour, a second man approached the gate and sat across from me, roughly 15 feet away. It turned out that he’d be the only other person to show up for my flight.
I started to get concerned that maybe the airline would cancel a flight that had just two passengers. But while I waited for boarding, I talked to a Delta Airlines employee who said they had to send the same flight to Boston with just one person on it the morning before because Logan Airport needed the plane to send it somewhere else. They would fly to Boston even if no passengers showed up.
The employee at the desk was kind enough to bump both me and the other passenger to comfort class, which is one level below first class.
I asked the same Delta employee if I could sit in first class. He said it goes against policy to bump someone all the way from the main cabin to first class, but he didn’t think anyone would object. I jumped at the opportunity.
I’m 6 foot 3, and have always been uncomfortable on flights. I have to either put my knees directly in the back of the seat in front of me, or sit with my knees awkwardly pointing outward.
It was probably the greatest flying experience I ever had. The flight was quiet, and I had an extra spacious seat. I stretched out and fell asleep for most of my flight.
Fast forward to Sunday, the day before I’m due to return. The evening before, most people back in Illinois had been ordered by the governor to stay at home; and across the nation, hundreds of flights were being grounded.
I was originally scheduled for a layover at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City before catching a flight to Indianapolis. My father pointed out that due to all of the cancellations, and after hearing how empty my incoming flight was, perhaps it was worth calling the airline to see if I could get a direct flight back to Indianapolis, scheduled to take off just 10 minutes before my original flight.
Sure enough, Delta put me on the direct flight. My seat was closer to the back of the plane. This time there looked to be about 10 to 15 people aboard. Although it seemed to be a practically empty flight under normal standards, it didn’t look as if I was going to get the fancy upgrade as I did on the previous flight.
Right after everyone was seated, the attendant approached three of us sitting toward the back of the plane and asked if we would like to move to comfort class to help balance the plane. I didn’t think twice. I took the first seat in comfort class, right behind the last row of first class. That gave me first class leg space.
Back in Indianapolis, I was met with the same silence as before – not many people in the airport. And other than the friend who picked me up, there wasn’t a car to be seen on the arrivals level.
While it was an eerie feeling, the flying experience itself was probably the best I ever had.
