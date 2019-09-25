When it comes to responding to the great outdoors, there are extremes.
Those extremes become apparent when the topic of white-tailed deer comes up. Some individuals call for a reduction in the deer herd, citing the frequency of vehicle-deer collisions and the prevalence of damage to crops. To others, an abundance of deer represents a valuable resource, an opportunity for economic gain through hunters’ expenditures, especially nonresident hunters’ purchases of licenses, supplies and accommodations.
Even within one’s own family, views might vary. For example, the hunter might exclaim, “I just saw a big buck out in the pasture. He’s a 10-pointer!” However, the gardener might respond by moaning, “Soon that buck will be eating my green bean plants to nubbins.”
It was an awareness of the diversity of views that led to the creation of the website White-tailed Deer Illinois https://deer.wildlifeillinois.org. The website is published and maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) with assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The project is funded by a Federal Wildlife Restoration Grant (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).
“There are so many ways that people relate to deer. That is why White-tailed Deer Illinois was created – to educate about deer ecology and to explain why and how deer are managed in Illinois,” said Laura Kammin, an NGRREC educational programming specialist
The White-tailed Deer Illinois homepage, with its attractive design elements, invites the web navigator to explore the main topics, “Deer Ecology” and “Management,” and to go to the eight subheadings under each topic. Finding an answer to a question or locating a topic of interest is a cinch.
So, let’s say that someone wonders how fawns can avoid being eaten by coyotes. He or she taps the subheading “Reproduction.” The page appears with explicit titles and concise statements. Oh, and excellent photos. A brief scroll brings you to “Fawns” and four bits of info. A click at the button titled “More About Fawns” shows “Fawns in the first week after birth exhibit alarm bradycardia (heart rate decreases quickly to aid in the “freezing” response) to avoid detection by predators. They also are virtually scent-less.”
Back on the homepage, a click on “History of Management” reveals dates and facts: “1816 — Historic accounts note that furs sent out from the various posts upon the Illinois River included 10,000 deer.” That statement indicates deer were plentiful then in Illinois. However, by 1901, the state government had imposed a ‘temporary’ moratorium on deer hunting which was intended to last five years so the populations could recover and increase. That closure lasted 56 years.
On the “Deer Signs” page, a comical photo of a deer standing on its back legs as it browses on vegetation high overhead entertains; a child might giggle. A hunter concerned about disease in deer will find an interesting and informative video about chronic wasting disease and management practices. For the gardener, a slide and click of the mouse to “Damage Control” and then “Exclusion” reveals a link: “deer fence.”
It was a team of outdoor enthusiasts, scientists, artists and communicators who faced the extremes and all the in-betweens. They created a website about white-tailed deer that is truly apt and current and interesting to all.
