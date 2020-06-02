Father’s day is Sunday, June 21 and I would like to offer a few thoughts in regard to “Dad.” Thank you for reading my column.
Perhaps we are all guilty of taking folks for granted … including our fathers. I know I am guilty!
The time I want to write about was back in January 1956. My Uncle Clarence Wyckoff owned the Effingham Finance Co. here in Effingham. Due to vacations, etc, the office was short of help in the book keeping department. So Uncle Clarence asked me if I would consider helping out for a month or so. I was employed there in January 1956. At that time, the starting pay was 75 cents per hour … AND this is the amount I drew.
A short time later, the pay was increased to $1 per hour. My coworkers and I were thrilled with this increase!
I saved every penny i could in order to finance a vacation trip for mom, dad and myself. In august 1957 we began a wonderful vacation trip out west in our Studebaker Land-Cruiser car. We enjoyed a wonderful vacation trip through the “Garden of the Gods,” Yellowstone, and all of the interesting
places out there. We enjoyed delicious food and wonderful lodging accommodations throughout the trip.
After our return back home, I was offered full-time employment with Effingham Finance Co. as a “field representative.” (I was mainly “a bill collector.”) I loved the job.
Then, during the early spring of 1958, I was doing an interview in regard to a loan application in the office. I had just begun the interview, when the phone rang. The call was from my mother, informing me that my dad had been very seriously injured in a farm accident in the Wabash River bottom.
He was disking and in some manner fell from the tractor. The machine caught him just under the chin area … the tractor was out of control. However, neighboring farmers came to his rescue. He was seriously injured.
The ambulance transported him to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Mom and I stayed with him around the clock. Many hours of surgery were performed and he had excellent care from the entire hospital staff.
After about two days, God relieved this pain and opened the door to heaven. His pain was over.
I am reminded of this terrible event many times, but I am so grateful that we enjoyed the wonderful vacation just a few months before.
The year 1958 was an exciting time. Dad died in May and my Uncle Clarence Wyckoff died in early July 1958. The board of directors asked me to serve as vice president of Effingham Finance. Our home office was located on Banker Street here in Effinghan, along with branch offices in Shelbyville, Vandalia and Greenup.
I was employed by Effingham Finance for a total of 18 years. We later sold the business to Personal Finance, 206 N. Banker … their phone number is still the same.
As we prepare to honor Father’s Day 2020, let us be thankful for every father. Also, let us give a special “Thank You” to our Heavenly Father for his perfect love and guidance.
Happy Father’s Day to everyone is my prayer.
