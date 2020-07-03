In 1785, when the United States was a young nation, after returning from a trip to Europe, Thomas Jefferson wrote to his friend, James Monroe: “My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessing they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy. I confess I had no idea of it myself.”
If he could return today to study how this land has fared through its history, he would certainly be pleased that the United States of America has passed more social legislation, more laws providing individual liberty, and providing material prosperity to more people than any other nation on earth. It has done this while permitting its citizens to use their freedom of speech to talk about, sometimes to decry, its scars – quite unlike totalitarian governments whose control of the press conceals their failings.
I have been a serious student of history for over 55 years, seeking to know the foundational beliefs and practices which have made the land so attractive to immigrants from around the globe. To whom do we owe our indebtedness for the liberty which we currently experience? Who were those people who established the American Way of Life?
In teaching American History for 35 years, I strove to make my students aware there were two general sources of the Declaration of Independence: The religious faith of the early settlers and the philosophy of the Enlightenment. Since the faith part of the source base is being denigrated today, people need to be reminded about it.
The political documents written by the early settlers in New England (specifically, Pilgrim Fathers in the Mayflower Compact in 1620) established the principle that civil authority should be by “the consent of the governed.” Nineteen years later, inspired by a sermon delivered by a Puritan preacher, Rev. Thomas Hooker, which declared: “The foundation of authority is laid firstly in the free consent of people,” Puritan settlers wrote “The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut,” in which their towns would be bound in a covenant relationship and would elect representatives to a legislature which would enact the laws of the land, as well as elect the governor. The preamble of the document was a civil equivalent of a church covenant, based on the Bible’s covenant model, the foundation for all Puritan organizations. The document, of course, provided a resource for eighteenth century Americans, like the writer of the Declaration of Independence.
For many years, I have tried to understand Jefferson’s motivations for writing what he did. My interest was born when I first visited the Jefferson Memorial decades ago. I was stunned when reading his quotations there. In the Rotunda: "I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man." In the Southwest Portico: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights . . . .”In the Northwest Portico: “Almighty God hath created the mind free. All attempts to influence it by temporal punishments or burthens ... are a departure from the plan of the holy Author of our religion...” And in the Northeast Portico: “God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?”
I remember thinking, “These are certainly not the words of a godless or irreligious man, as some secularists say.” In fact, the words are totally compatible with “the Black Robe Regiment,” (originally an epithet used by the British when referring to the Colonial preachers who supported the American Revolution), who reassured their audiences that their revolution was justified in the eyes of God. That support from the religious community was critical for success in the American War for Independence.
Jefferson’s use of the word “Creator” in the Declaration of Independence sealed believers’ support of the Revolution because their understanding was that God, as Creator, had gifted mankind with inalienable natural rights, rights deserving of protection by government. The religious base of America’s culture was clear to the Revolutionary generation’s ordinary citizens, and to the many politicians who helped shape the country in the early nineteenth century. The nation’s identity was found in its churches.
Alexis de Tocqueville, French author of Democracy in America (1835), the most widely-quoted book ever written about the United States, described America’s religious faith. He thought it was essential to democracy and that it accounted for the difference between the American and French Revolutions, the first having a strong religious element, the second conducting a militant attack on organized religion. Rejecting the secularism that saw religion as the enemy, de Tocqueville saw its value to societal stability. He wrote: “On my arrival in the United States, the religious aspect of the country was the first thing that struck my attention; and the longer I stayed there, the more I perceived the great political consequences resulting from this new state of things. In France, I had almost always seen the spirit of religion and the spirit of freedom marching in opposite directions. But in America, I found they were intimately united, and that they reigned in common over the same country.”
Now, what about the signers of the Declaration? Of the 56 who signed the Declaration, nearly all identified themselves as Protestant Christians. Four were either present or former ministers, and a number of the signers were the sons of clergy. At least half of them had studied “divinity” at their various universities.
Traditional Christians were joined by Deists to create the “precious blessing” of the Land of Liberty. It is again time to remember how blessed we are.
