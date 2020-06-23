When our oldest was about six, I rented the Disney movie “Davy Crockett,” starring Fess Parker. At the end of the movie Davy is still alive and fighting at the Alamo when the movie fades to black.
I said, “That’s not how the story ends.” My son, always the questioner, asked, “What do you mean, Dad?” I replied that Davy Crockett died at the Alamo, and my son became quite sad. I learned my first lesson in the difficulty of teaching history to little kids.
It makes sense that history needs to be softened for youngsters, but it’s also a problem. The simple and heroic stories we learn as kids are hard to unlearn when history comes at us “warts and all.” We fall back on the familiar. For example, the story that the Pilgrims came to America to practice freedom of religion, and that the Pilgrim view formed the basis for the founding of the United States, has been widely taught in schools, and many adults hold to it without question. That’s a problem.
The word “pilgrim” simply means to be on a religious voyage. The more specific terms for these religious voyagers are “Puritans” and “Separatists.” These terms reflected their Calvinist dislike of the Catholic elements of the Anglican Church, which they wanted to remove, but which English kings wanted to keep, including stained glass, confession, and an emphasis on communion. Puritans wanted to purify the Anglican Church of the Catholic elements while the Separatists said the Anglican Church was simply a lost cause and separation was the only viable path.
So when the Pilgrims landed on Cape Cod in 1620, the “religious freedom” they sought wasn’t a pluralistic society with freedom of religion, but the freedom to establish a Calvinistic society where they wouldn’t be subject to those outside influences they found odious. The Pilgrims’ intolerance manifested itself in brutal wars with Native Americans, banishing religious dissenters, and the burning of women deemed to be witches.
This mythic story of the Pilgrims is where America’s founding story often goes off the rails. History is full of things that should be softened for children, but there’s no excuse for perpetuating myths when speaking to adults.
Often the Pilgrim story is mixed with the Founding Fathers’ story even though there is well over a century separating the two events. In this mythic version, the U.S. is founded on the “freedom of religion” ideals of the Pilgrims, but somehow mixed with the idea that the U.S. was founded on Christianity. In reality, the true intent of the Founding Fathers was to enact the Enlightenment version of “freedom of religion” we embrace today. This modern freedom of religion, where folks can choose to worship or not worship as they wish, and government specifically avoids establishing a state religion, is generally taken for granted.
The truth is that the Founding Fathers specifically and intentionally omitted the Christian deity from our founding documents. Thomas Jefferson intentionally wrote “Creator” and not “God” in the Declaration of Independence to distance the document from Christianity. He later wrote of the need to form a “wall of separation” between church and state.
This absence of religious verbiage threatened to derail the Constitution. The Anti-Federalists, who initially opposed the Constitution’s ratification, were eventually placated by the “free exercise” and “no establishment” clauses of the 1st Amendment.
The Founding Fathers were mostly Enlightenment thinkers who knew that Europe’s history of state religion often led to bloody wars. They recognized that Puritan type of religious intolerance was not the strong base on which to build this new country.
In spite of this original intent of the Founders, religious intolerance has continued in our history. Virulent anti-Catholic movements reared their heads through the 1800s and often resulted in discrimination and violence. Movements to amend the U.S. Constitution to promote Protestantism were regularly brought up for consideration in the late 1800s but never received enough support to be brought to a vote.
I write all of this not to denigrate the many positive attributes religion can bring to society. There are certainly demonstrable benefits from some religious movements but to ignore the hazards of the past puts society in danger of making the same mistakes which were made in the past. Adults can and need to learn the difficult history that includes the warts. We ignore these lessons at our own peril.
