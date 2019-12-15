In the 1980s, it was hard to find stuff.
It was particularly difficult to shop if you were a pre-internet preteen. Especially in Enid, Oklahoma.
Remember, kids, this was before cell phones and Google. You actually used the Yellow Pages to look up the landline phone number. Next, you had to call the establishment during store hours, and then you had to talk to a real human being and ask if they had the item in stock.
With my luck and semi-obscure taste, this usually didn’t end well. But I did have an early success story in Grant County, Oklahoma.
In 1982, I secured a brand, spankin’ new cartridge of “Yars Revenge” in Pond Creek with this method. If you’ve never heard of it, “Yars Revenge” was a knockoff of the classic vector graphics arcade game “Star Castle.” It would become Atari 2600’s best-selling original title.
After locating the game via telephone, I convinced my dad, Bob Collins, to drive his piano delivery van from Enid to get it with my money earned from mowing lawns with him. I’d like to give an additional shout-out to his former Jensen’s Music Store boss, Al Jensen, for helping me indirectly score that purchase.
Before securing “Yar’s Revenge,” I was introduced to “Star Wars.” I first heard about Darth Vader and “A New Hope” during recess at Hayes Elementary School in 1977.
Soon, “Star Wars” action figures from Kenner started cropping up at the TG&Y variety store in the Sunset Plaza shopping center in Enid. I always admired the towering Death Star Space Station playset when visiting Hayes classmate Zhawn Stevens at Cub Scouts.
Before the release of “Empire,” Kenner offered a mail-in promotion for a new character, Boba Fett, with four proof of purchases. A rocket-firing prototype was deemed a choking hazard and shelved. I waited until Kenner mass-produced a safer clone.
I saw my favorite, “The Empire Strikes Back,” four times. (Spoiler alert: I knew Darth was Luke’s father before I saw it, thanks to reading the junior novelization in advance.)
Maybe this is where my taste for the elusive began. I’m not sure what drew me to Boba Fett. All I can figure is that his green Mandalorian armor looked cool.
Later, I would learn George Lucas created the character as an “intergalactic bounty hunter, evolved into a grotesque knight, and as I got deeper into the knight ethos he became more a dark warrior than a mercenary.”
Actor Jeremy Bulloch portrayed Boba Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."
Scavenging like a Jawa, I couldn’t find the elusive bounty hunter. In essence, I had a bounty out for Boba Fett.
On one fateful day, I phoned Biggers True Value Hardware in Enid, inquiring about the masked guy
“Do you have the action figure for Boba Fett?” I asked, lowering my voice to sound older than I was.
“Bubba Fat?” the nice hardware lady responded.
“Boba Fett,” I enunciated. “He’s a ‘Star Wars’ action figure.”
I didn’t blame her for not knowing. She probably didn’t sit through the much-maligned “Star Wars Holiday Special” to see Fett's character introduced on CBS in 1978.
After that, Fett had a rocky ride, starting with his anticlimactic, unconfirmed death in the Sarlacc pit in “Return of the Jedi.” And I was a tad disappointed by his origin story in “Attack of the Clones.”
That’s why I was so excited about “The Mandalorian.” This new Disney+ series is a “Star Wars” western for fans that have PTSD from Jar Jar Binks. And the series star Pedro Pascal tweeting the meme of so-called "Baby Yoda" playing Toto’s “Africa” warms the nostalgic cockles of my heart.
So far, the best thing about “The Mandalorian” is the little green guy. Super cute, Baby Yoda is. And I want one for Christmas.
The craziest thing is that Disney already missed out on an estimated $2.7 million by not having that character’s merchandise ready for the launch of the series. Turns out show creator Jon Favreau wanted to keep "The Child" a secret. Now Disney+ is banking on the Baby Yoda hubbub increasing subscriptions to the streaming channel.
What is it with Star Wars and marketing misfires since “Return of the Jedi” was released? Ewoks of Endor, I’m looking at you.
Life is much more complicated now. I have several technological touchstones to harken back to the simpler times of my youth. My iPhone now has a “Star Castle” clone game app, and one ringtone is a sound effect from “Yars Revenge.” When it plays, middle-aged guys nod to me like a Mandalorian warrior when they recognize it.
There’s something about rekindling your younger days by having a plush Baby Yoda. And now some are putting a tractor beam on the elusive bounty hunter, It makes you feel like a kid again. It allows you to relive your childhood.
As for the ultra-rare, original Boba Fett action figure, a prototype sold for $185,000 at auction last month.
Google it, I did.
Collins is executive editor of the Enid (Okla.) News & Eagle, his hometown newspaper.
