Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey says the root of Chicago's crime problem is at the U.S.-Mexican border. Bailey said that lax border enforcement is feeding the nation's problems with gangs and drug- and sex-trafficking in a debate Tuesday night with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Chicago crime was a focus for the candidates' second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election. Bailey lashed out at Pritzker for rampant crime, overspending and abortion laws that allow minors to seek the procedure without a parent's consent. Pritzker defended his record on crime by spending more on state police and scientific crime-solving upgrades. He called Bailey “too extreme” for Illinois.