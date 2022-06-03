The stage didn’t seem to bother North Clay in its state semifinal Friday.
The Cardinals cruised to a 15-2 win over LeRoy, advancing to the Class 1A state championship game as a result.
North Clay struck first, scoring one in the opening inning.
Collyn Ballard led off the game with a triple before Logan Fleener hit a groundout, scoring Ballard, to make it 1-0.
LeRoy would then respond with one in the bottom of the frame when Blake Roundtree plated Noah Company on a groundout. Porter Conn advanced to third on the play, but the Cardinals got out of the frame after Tanner Holoch hit into a double play.
North Clay would then follow that with a five-spot in the second to break open the game in its favor.
Carson Burkett started the frame with a walk. Dakota Weidner then hit a single, and Layton Dawkins plated both runners on an RBI single to make it 3-1.
Bryton Griffy grounded out after that before Ballard plated the fourth run on an RBI single.
Fleener then followed that with a double before Ballard scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
The Cardinals eventually worked the bases loaded after Holden Clifton drew a walk and Brady Ingram got hit by a pitch before Burkett drew his second walk of the frame, plating the sixth run, and Weidner hit a screaming line out left field to end the inning.
LeRoy would the cut into the lead by scoring once in the bottom of the second to make it 6-2.
The Panthers also looked to cut into the lead even more, with runners on first and second and no outs, but Ingram had other plans. Ingram picked off Ian Johnson at second base for the first out before Donnie Zimmerman struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
LeRoy did not score again after that frame, while North Clay plated nine runs from the fourth to the fifth inning to equal the final score.
Overall, six different Cardinals had multiple hits in the game, as Fleener, Ingram, Weidner, Dawkins, and Griffy joined Ballard with two.
Zimmerman was also excellent on the bump, allowing six hits, one earned run, and one walk with eight strikeouts over his five innings of work.
North Clay will play Mt. Sterling (Brown County) today at 11:30 a.m. at Dozer Park for the Class 1A state championship.
LeRoy will play Ottawa (Marquette) for third place at 9 a.m. at the same venue.
