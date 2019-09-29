EFFINGHAM — People of all ages attended the Old Settlers Reunion Saturday on the grounds of the Effingham County Museum.
Karen Luchtefeld attended with her father, John Kirby. Luchtefeld said they came to the event because her father was a longtime businessman in Effingham and he likes to see people he knows. They also came for another reason.
“He also likes to win oldest settler,” she said.
The 95-year-old was named oldest male settler
Becky DeWeiss was there to support her daughter, Jennifer, who created colorful face painting creations on the faces of those young and young at heart.
“I just love seeing all the people,” she said. “Sometimes you see people that you haven’t seen in awhile.”
DeWeiss said her favorite part of the event is looking through the photos of people who have been in the service and the antique displays.
Lisa Hutson’s family attends every year.
“We like to listen to the music and the face painting is a draw for the kids,” she said.
Hutson was named the youngest female settler.
Ken and Brenda Fisher are longtime attendees of the event.
“It’s always fun to see everyone we know and talk about the history of Effingham and the county,” said Brenda Fisher.
Kevin Robertson said the annual event helps keep history alive in Effingham County.
“It’s our history. We have to know our past to create our future and this helps keep that alive,” he said. “Between the museum and the historical society, they are doing their best to keep this history alive.”
Nadine Holland was drawn to the event after attending the Farmers Market that morning. The antique tractors are her favorite part.
“I just love old tractors,” she said. “I used to drive them all the time.”
One of the vehicles on display at the event was the 1937 Caledonia that used for the St. Anthony Hospital Fire in 1949. According to Rich Weishaar, a member of the Effingham Retired Firefighters Association, the organization has put around $45,000 into restoring it. Some of the efforts to refurbish the vehicle have been donated.
Weishaar said in the future the organization would like to have a building dedicated to storing the firetruck.
The oldest female settler was Gert Harris, 94. Harris and her husband, Charlie, also were recognized as the couple married the longest. The two have been married 74 years.
The youngest male settler was Jim Mayhood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.