Old-Fashioned Hometown Christmas in Beecher City

BEECHER CITY — The sounds of Christmas will fill the air in the Village of Beecher City on Saturday, Nov. 30, as the Third Annual Beecher City Old-Fashioned Hometown Christmas gets underway from 4 to 6 p.m.
The event is hosted every year by Dawn Doty and organized by Doty’s son, Truman W. Rhodes, along with Truman’s sons Truman B. Rhodes and Bryor Rhodes.
All of this year’s activities will be held behind Rhodes Automotive Center on North Charles Street around Rhodsies Ice Cream and More stand.
Visitors to Old-Fashioned Christmas can experience a live Nativity scene and Christmas caroling by members of the Beecher City Church of Christ and Beecher City Evangel United Methodist Church.
“We will have hot chocolate and cookies we’ll be giving away,” Truman B. Rhodes said. “And while the carolers are singing, we plan to light candles people can hold.”
Rhodes said Santa will be available in his special sleigh next to Rhodsies.
Small children will get the opportunity to play games, and there will be a photo booth, along with ornament and Christmas crafts.
A special town tree lighting ceremony by Aubriella Rhodes, River Rhodes and Emmett Rhodes will take place at 5:30 p.m.
