Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with intermittent snow showers and flurries becoming a steady light snow later. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with intermittent snow showers and flurries becoming a steady light snow later. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.