Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.