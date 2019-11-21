20191122-nws-tease2 3 hrs ago Records, A3 App tests internet speed at various locations Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Lidy, Holly HAWKER, Paul Jun 9, 1958 - Nov 16, 2019 Hart, Joel (Jay) Knierim, Edith NICHOLS, Raymond May 4, 1939 - Nov 15, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVandalia teens die in crashRegarding Recreational Cannabis: More discussion and a vote in Effingham on TuesdayCouncil approves sale of recreational cannabisMembers of national guard unit form nonprofitHome invasion defendant pleads not guilty, bond reducedPals Electric Inc. earns national awardWoman killed Monday in Fayette County accidentGround broken on new Teutopolis Banquet Hall11-15-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsConagra employees vote to keep union Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.