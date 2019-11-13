20191114-nws-tease 2 hrs ago Records, A5 Pension consolidation bill clears Illinois House Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Ragsdale, Jackie "Jack" Davis, Charles Pruemer, Jerome Bushue, Doug FARERO, EVELYN Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm drops snow on EffinghamEffingham debates sale of recreational cannabisFire damages Effingham homeWoman killed Monday in Fayette County accidentEffingham man serving in AfghanistanFinding strength and joySnow possible for Effingham: 'It seems we've skipped right over fall'Longtime Trump staffer, announces candidacy for Illinois 15th Congressional seatJudge announces run for Illinois Supreme CourtArson Charges: Effingham fire deemed suspicious, arrest made Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.