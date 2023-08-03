Fine Art and Photography Show
Effingham Art Guild's 27th Annual Fine Art and Photography Show is now on display at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham.
Critique and awards presentation will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Artists are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. A reception for the public will follow from 7 to 9 p.m.
The artwork can be viewed Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hydrant Flushing
The village of Teutopolis will be flushing hydrants Aug. 7-11. Residents are asked to check their water before doing laundry. For questions, call 217-857-3355.
