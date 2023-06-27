Real Estate Tax Sale
Shelby County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The county, as trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public. They will offer approximately eight items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed written bids must be in the Shelby County Treasurer’s Office located in the Shelby County Courthouse, 301 E. Main Street, Shelbyville, Illinois 62565 no later than the close of business on July 14.
All online bids must be submitted via www.iltaxsalebids.com no later than the close of business on July 14.
The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the Taxing Districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the properties into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The county, as trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the property and keep the real estate taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhood should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.
The required minimum bid is just $827 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before July 14. Complete bidders' packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Shelby County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Shelby County Tax Agent’s Office. The phone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5 744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free School Supplies
Effingham County FISH ls now accepting applications for free school supplies for children in need (preschool through 8th grade) who reside in Effingham County.
Those needing supplies for students must complete an application for assistance by Friday, July 21. Applications are available at the FlSH Service Center, located at the corner of Maple Street and Grove Street, or Catholic Charities, 1502 E. Fayette Ave.
Completed applications may be mailed to:
Effingham County FISH, P.O. Box 473, Effingham, lL 62401
They also may be dropped off at the mailbox at the FISH Service Center or at Catholic Charities.
Witches Ball
The United Way of Effingham County has announced the 2023 Witches Ball will be held on Oct. 20 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Hors D’oeuvres and Silent Auction begins at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. followed by the Live Auction by Trent Schmid at 8 p.m. Music will be provided by local DJ Zach Bierman with Bierman DJ Service. A costume contest will be held with winners for best individual and best group. (Costumes are encouraged, but not required.)
Tickets will be available for $65 per person or VIP table options also available. Ticket release date is to come.
Visit United Way of Effingham County social media pages and website or call the office at 217-342‐3824 for more information.
