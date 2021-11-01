Collection for Illiana VA
The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will again be collecting items for Illiana VA (Danville).
Community members may take items to the Strasburg Village Office on a Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.
Items needed this year include:
Urgent needs — 3-in-1 body wash; shaving cream; stick deodorant; toothbrushes; regular-size toothpaste; puzzle books; T-shirts (all sizes S-XXXL); tennis shoes (10-13); ties; sweat pants (M-XXXL); sweat shirts (M-XXXXL); towel, hand towel and washcloth set for Christmas bags for homebound veterans; individual chips; hard candy; candy bars; crackers; snack cakes; and cookies.
Not needed at this time is bar soap.
Strasburg has received National Recognition was received for contributions to this program.
No-Shave November
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office has elected to participate in a No-Shave November cancer awareness fundraiser.
Through the month of November, sheriff's office personnel who pledge to donate $40 or $10 a week will be excused from shaving.
The public is encouraged to participate. Anyone who sees a uniformed Effingham County deputy in need of a shave may also donate to the cause by giving the donation to the deputy or bringing it to the sheriff's office and asking the money be directed to Lieutenant Buhnerkempe.
All of the money collected will be donated to Fear Nothing Cancer Support, a nonprofit organization that provides $50,000 to $75,000 a year to local people battling cancer in Effingham, Cumberland, Shelby, Jasper, Clay and Fayette counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.