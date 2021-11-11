Shoebox collection
It is time for Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection.
The mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoebox gifts filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Continuing as a drop-off location is Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker in Effingham.
A few packing reminders:
- Use standard-sized shoeboxes or plastic shoeboxes
- Pack for a boy or girl and decide the age (2-4, 5-9 or 10-14).
- Fill other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
- You can include a personal note and a photo.
- Do not include candy, toothpaste, used items, war-related items, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions, breakable items.
- Include a donation of $9 to cover shipping and other project costs.
Drop-off dates and times
Nov. 15 — 8-10 a.m.
Nov. 16 — 8-10 a.m.
Nov. 17 — 8-10 a.m.
Nov. 18 — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 — 8-10 a.m.
Nov. 21 — 2-5 p.m.
Nov. 22 — 8-10 a.m.
Toy drive
Menards home improvement stores are serving as a Toy Drive drop site.
A drop box will be located near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents from now through the end of November.
