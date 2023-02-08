Free School Supplies
Back 2 School America (B2SA), an Illinois-based national nonprofit organization that provides free school supplies each year to tens of thousands of kids from low-income families to help them succeed in the classroom, is announced the launch of its 2023 We Appreciate Teachers campaign.
The initiative is designed to celebrate and support Illinois educators by rewarding 25 winning teachers with Back 2 School America kits (full of vital school supplies) for their entire classroom of students. The winners will also receive gift baskets and will be treated to a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception in Chicago the first week of May (Teacher Appreciation Week).
Anyone can submit a campaign application on behalf of a teacher, including the teacher himself/herself. The teacher must be currently employed by a school in Illinois.
To participate, interested parties should complete the online We Appreciate Teachers campaign application, or print out and complete the application form off the B2SA website, and then mail it in to B2SA. All applications must be completed no later than April 1 and include an essay (250 to 500 words) explaining how the nominated teacher goes above and beyond to positively impact their students’ lives. Winning teachers will be notified by April 11.
“During these challenging times, teachers have had to work even harder to make sure their students stay connected and are learning,” says Back 2 School America CEO, Matthew Kurtzman. “With our campaign, we are celebrating the creativity, resourcefulness and going above and beyond what teachers have had to do to provide Illinois school children with an education.”
CPA Scholarships
In a continued effort to provide valuable resources to accounting students and increase the pipeline of future certified public accountants (CPAs), the Illinois CPA Society and CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois announced applications are now being accepted for more than 40 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 each that will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year.
These scholarships provide financial assistance to qualifying accounting students across the state of Illinois. Applicants must be junior, senior or graduate-level accounting students enrolled at Illinois colleges or universities who demonstrate financial need, academic achievement and leadership qualities. Only one application needs to be submitted for any or all scholarships for which the student is eligible. The application deadline for the following scholarships is April 1.
• Illinois CPA Society Accounting Scholarships for seniors or graduate students
• Herman J. Neal Accounting Scholarships for Black/African American juniors, seniors or graduate students
• James A. Sikich Visionary Scholarships for seniors or graduate students
• Women’s Executive Committee Advancing Women in Accounting Scholarships for female seniors or graduate students
“As the first in my family to go to college, I had little direction. These resources empowered me, inspired me to continue my education, and influenced my decision to pursue the CPA credential,” said Solean Nunez, a Western Illinois University student and recent scholarship recipient. “I encourage eligible accounting students to apply for these scholarships. The Illinois CPA Society and CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois’ support can be life-changing.”
For more scholarship information, visit www.icpas.org/scholarships.
