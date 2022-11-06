Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child provides local partners around the world with shoebox gifts filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Continuing as a drop-off location is Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker in Effingham.
• Use standard-sized shoebox or plastic shoebox
• Pack for a boy or girl and decide the age (2-4, 5-9 or 10-14).
• Fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.
• A personal note and a photo can be included.
• Do not include candy, toothpaste, used items, war-related items, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions, breakable items.
• Include a suggested donation of $10 for shipping.
2022 drop-off dates and times are Nov. 14 through 21.
• Nov. 14, 8 to 10 a.m.
• Nov. 15, 8 to 10 a.m.
• Nov. 16, 8 to 10 a.m.
• Nov. 17, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 19, 8 to 10 a.m.
• Nov. 20, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 21, 8 to 10 a.m.
Maple St. Closure Parking Directions
Through Monday, Nov. 14, Maple Street will be closed from St. Anthony Avenue to Temple Avenue as the City of Effingham resurfaces Maple.
This will affect some parking access to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
HSHS St. Anthony’s emergency entrance remains accessible from Mulberry Street.
The hospital’s entrances off of Maple Street (main lobby visitors’ entrance and outpatient/Prairie Heart Institute entrance) can be accessed during the closure by entering the hospital’s patient parking lot to the south off of St. Anthony Avenue.
Once driving through the patient parking lot, patients and visitors can park in the outpatient/Prairie Heart parking as well as the visitors’ parking in the front of the hospital.
For those coming to the hospital for pre-surgical testing, the pre-surgical testing parking and entrance can be accessed from Mulberry Street.
