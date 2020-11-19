DAR meetings
Due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the November and December meetings of the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR are held the third week of the month instead of the normal fourth week.
This month's meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 West Temple, in Effingham, beginning at 1 p.m. Program speaker Jason Meyer will give the program on the Honor Flight.
Next month's meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Effingham beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be members relating their favorite things.
All meetings are open to the public. Masks and social distancing are enforced at both meetings.
Trail closures
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville would like to remind public land users of upcoming trail closure dates.
Camp Camfield, General Dacey Mountain Bike Trail and the Illini Trail are all closed to any nonhunting users or activities for the duration of first and second firearm deer season as well as muzzleloader season. Trails do not close for archery deer season.
2020 Firearm Deer Season Dates
First Firearm Deer Season — Nov. 20-22
Second Firearm Deer Season — Dec. 3-6
Muzzleloader Deer Season — Dec. 11-13
For additional information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.
Toy drive
All Menards stores will once again serve as a toy drive donation site. A drop box will be near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents through the end of November.
