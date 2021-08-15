Parking lot reconstruction
The City of Effingham will be removing and replacement pavement on Public Parking Lot 5 (East side of Fourth Street between Jefferson Avenue and Section Avenue) and the alley between Fourth Street and Third Street.
This work is anticipated to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 18. If delayed, the start date will be Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The work will be done in phases so that half of the parking will be available while construction is underway. Every effort will be made to complete the project in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.