DAR meetings
Due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the November and December meetings of the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR are held the third week of the month instead of the normal fourth week.
This month's meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 West Temple, in Effingham, beginning at 1 p.m. Program speaker Jason Meyer will give the program on the Honor Flight.
Next month's meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Effingham beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be members relating their favorite things.
All meetings are open to the public. Masks and social distancing are enforced at both meetings.
