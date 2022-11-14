Christmas Card Contest
Each year the mayor of Effingham sends out holiday cards to companies and organizations that help grow and support the community. The city is again asking for design submissions from local students in kindergarten through fourth grade for the City of Effingham’s official Christmas Card.
Guidelines are:
• Designs should be secular or appropriate for all religions and should help capture the feeling of Effingham’s holiday spirit.
• Entrant’s artwork must be original (no tracing accepted) and the size no larger than 8.5-by-11 inches.
• Design should be created with crayon, watercolors, paint, pencil, ink, markers or colored pencil, so that the winning art can be easily reproduced.
If your child is interested in participating, submit their original design, by mail or in person, to City of Effingham Mayor’s Office, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, IL 62401 by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Entrants should include their name, address, phone number, school, grade and age.
The city will honor the top three choices and the winner will receive their design/name on the holiday card plus 10 copies of the card to keep, along with a $50 gift certificate to an Effingham-area business of the winner’s choice. For questions call the City of Effingham at 217-342-5310.
