With extreme weather in the forecast this week, the Effingham Daily News will make every effort to get the Friday and Saturday newspapers delivered as conditions allow.
But the safety of our carriers and employees is important to us, so delays are possible. If that happens, remember that you can view the “e-paper,” which is a digital replica of the print edition, by clicking on the link at effinghamdailynews.com.
Access to that is complimentary with your subscription, should your home delivery be delayed.
The e-paper is also useful at any time. The searchable archive reproduces the print version of the Daily News dating back to 2013. Download PDFs of entire editions or individual pages.
Total access to our website also provides access to digital versions of our many magazines, videos, games, puzzles, and more comics – plus additional state, national and international news content.
If you need help registering for online access, call us at 217-347-7154.
