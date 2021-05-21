The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts Friday 5-0.
In the bottom of the first Collyn Ballard led off with a double before coming in to score on a single from Brady Ingram.
The Flaming Hearts put their first two batters of the second inning on base, but couldn’t advance them.
The score remained 1-0 until the home half of the fifth when Dakota Weidner and Alex Boose got aboard with one-out singles. Weidner was able to come in to score on a pickoff attempt to make it 2-0 after five.
North Clay was able to add some additional insurance to their lead when they loaded the bases to start the sixth off singles from Ballard and Donnie Zimmerman and a walk to Ingram.
Holden Clifton was able to drive in Ballard on a sacrifice fly to right to make it 3-0 before Zimmerman was able to score on a passed ball. Carson Burkett drove in the team’s final run on a single to right to make it 5-0.
Burkett also earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing just three hits while striking out five.
The win improves the Cardinals to 13-5, while the loss drops Effingham to 10-7. Effingham hits the road Saturday for a conference doubleheader against Mt. Zion at 11 a.m.
Dieterich 8, Okaw Valley 5
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a seven-run sixth inning to help defeat Okaw Valley Friday.
The score remained tied at zero until the bottom of the fourth when Garrett Niebrugge singled to score Pete Britton.
Okaw Valley tied the game with a two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth and took the lead on a leadoff home run in the top of the sixth.
The first two hitters for Dieterich went down in order in the bottom of the sixth before walks to Pete Britton and Hunzinger, as well as Noah Dill being hit by a pitch, loaded the bases.
Niebrugge came up big again, hitting a single to center to score Britton and Hunzinger.
Austin Ruholl drew a walk to load the bases and a walk to Seth Bushur scored a run to make it 4-2.
Jack Holste singled to drive in Niebrugge to make it 5-2. The rest of Dieterich’s runs came on consecutive walks, as well as a hit by pitch to make it 8-2.
Okaw Valley was able to scratch across three runs in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t come all the way back.
Garrett Niebrugge earned the win on the mound while Seth Bushur earned the save.
Tennis
St Anthony High School – 7, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – 2,
Singles:
No. 1 – Thad Dillow, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Noah Tegeler, St Anthony High School, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 – Evan Mossman, St Anthony High School def. Blayne Pals, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Aiden Tegeler, St Anthony High School def. Tyler Nohren, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 4 – Henry Kemme, St Anthony High School def. Preston Siner, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 5 – Isaac McDonald, St Anthony High School def. Evan Pryor, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 6 – Bryant Mossman, St Anthony High School def. Dane Seiler, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Thad Dillow, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Blayne Pals, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Henry Kemme, St Anthony High School – Aiden Tegeler, St Anthony High School, 5-7 , 6-3 , 12-10 ;
No. 2 – Noah Tegeler, St Anthony High School – Evan Mossman, St Anthony High School def. Tyler Nohren, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Preston Siner, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 – Matt Herzing, St Anthony High School – Isaac McDonald, St Anthony High School def. Isaiah Rubin, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL – Evan Pryor, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
Olney 8, Teutopolis 1
1) Jacob Taylor (O) def Kolton Tabbert (TT) 6-1, 6-0
2) Gabe Walker (O) def Paul Niemerg (TT) 6-1, 6-1
3) Jarrett Doll (O) def Josh Habing (TT) 6-4, 6-0
4) Luke Harris (O) def Myles Stortzum (TT) 7-6, 6-3
5) Dane Steber (O) def Hayden Jansen (TT) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15-13)
6) Isaac Klingler (O) def Ryder Vahling (TT) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles:
1) Evan Uhl/Jacob Taylor (O) def Josh Habing/Kolton Tabbert (TT) 6-0, 6-0
2) Myles Stortzum/Hayden Jansen (TT) def Ian Wall/Ethan Bower (O) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7)
3) Isaac Klingler/Aaron Klingler (O) def Paul Niemerg/Ryder Vahling (TT) 6-4, 6-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.