The North Clay Cardinals defeated the visiting Teutopolis Wooden Shoes Saturday 2-1 on a walk-off hit from North Clay’s Logan Fleener, son of Teutopolis Wooden Shoes baseball coach Justin Fleener.
Fleener doubled on a 2-1 count that drove in Dakota Teague to break the tie in the bottom of the seventh.
Carson Burkett earned the win on the mound, not allowing a run over 3 2/3 innings. Brady Ingram also drove in a run fort the Cardinals.
Luke Koester drove in the lone run for the Wooden Shoes
