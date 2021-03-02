North Clay Girls Basketball Schedule 
Date Opponent Time 
2/4 @ St. Anthony L 42-39 N/A 
2/8 @ Dieterich W 64-50 N/A 
2/13 @ Flora L 47-42 N/A 
2/22 VS Altamont L 49-46 N/A 
2/23 VS Brownstown/St. Elmo W 41-26 N/A 
2/24 @ Ramsey W 62-34 N/A 
2/25 VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 56-50 N/A 
2/27 VS Wayne City W 37-28 N/A 
3/1 @ Neoga L 58-35 N/A 
3/2@ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6 p.m. 
3/4 VS Palestine 6 p.m. 
3/6 @ South Central 9:15 a.m. 
3/8 VS Richland County 6 p.m. 
3/9 @ Martinsville 6 p.m. 
 North Clay Girls Basketball Roster
#Name Year Pos. Height 
3Alexis Van Dyke Fr. 5-6 
10Kirstin Allen So. G/F 5-6 
11Miah Ballard Fr. 5-4 
12Neline Bouchet Jr. G/F 5-6 
21Camdyn Tappendorf Fr. G/F 5-7 
22Nora Ault Jr. G/F 5-7 
23Chloe Lewis Sr. F/C 5-10 
24Allison Czyzewski So. F/C 6-0 
30 Madison Lovett Sr. 5-5 
North Clay Girls Basketball Stats (Stats Courtesy of MaxPreps) 
Name Games Played PPG RPG APG SPG 
Alexis Van Dyke 6.4 1.6 1.6 
Kirstin Allen 5.1 5.4 0.7 0.9 
Miah Ballard 10.6 3.7 3.0 1.7 
Neline Bouchet 0.4 0.0 
Camdyn Tappendorf 5.5 2.5 0.5 1.0 
Chloe Lewis 4.1 7.9 1.6 0.6 
Allison Czyzewski 7.9 10.7 1.3 1.9 
Madison Lovett 13.4 4.1 1.6 1.7 

