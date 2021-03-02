|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/4
|@ St. Anthony L 42-39
|N/A
|2/8
|@ Dieterich W 64-50
|N/A
|2/13
|@ Flora L 47-42
|N/A
|2/22
|VS Altamont L 49-46
|N/A
|2/23
|VS Brownstown/St. Elmo W 41-26
|N/A
|2/24
|@ Ramsey W 62-34
|N/A
|2/25
|VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 56-50
|N/A
|2/27
|VS Wayne City W 37-28
|N/A
|3/1
|@ Neoga L 58-35
|N/A
|3/2
|@ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
|6 p.m.
|3/4
|VS Palestine
|6 p.m.
|3/6
|@ South Central
|9:15 a.m.
|3/8
|VS Richland County
|6 p.m.
|3/9
|@ Martinsville
|6 p.m.
|#
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Height
|3
|Alexis Van Dyke
|Fr.
|G
|5-6
|10
|Kirstin Allen
|So.
|G/F
|5-6
|11
|Miah Ballard
|Fr.
|G
|5-4
|12
|Neline Bouchet
|Jr.
|G/F
|5-6
|21
|Camdyn Tappendorf
|Fr.
|G/F
|5-7
|22
|Nora Ault
|Jr.
|G/F
|5-7
|23
|Chloe Lewis
|Sr.
|F/C
|5-10
|24
|Allison Czyzewski
|So.
|F/C
|6-0
|30
|Madison Lovett
|Sr.
|G
|5-5
|Name
|Games Played
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|Alexis Van Dyke
|7
|6.4
|2
|1.6
|1.6
|Kirstin Allen
|7
|5.1
|5.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Miah Ballard
|7
|10.6
|3.7
|3.0
|1.7
|Neline Bouchet
|5
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.0
|Camdyn Tappendorf
|2
|5.5
|2.5
|0.5
|1.0
|Chloe Lewis
|7
|4.1
|7.9
|1.6
|0.6
|Allison Czyzewski
|7
|7.9
|10.7
|1.3
|1.9
|Madison Lovett
|7
|13.4
|4.1
|1.6
|1.7
